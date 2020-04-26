33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,466

183

Recovered

6,005

67

Deaths

826

1

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan214151335 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh1097123131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal61110518 Karnataka50115818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha103341 Jharkhand67133 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 26 Apr 2020 Used as photo ops by ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Used as photo ops by VIPs, migrant workers beg to be allowed to go home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2020, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
At some shelters, food is delayed until a politician comes to pose for pictures
These migrant workers were determined to walk all the way to their village in Tamil Nad. (DC Photo: SSR)
 These migrant workers were determined to walk all the way to their village in Tamil Nad. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) says it provides over 2.25 lakh meals per day through Annapurna Canteens and various NGOs, but migrant workers say they don't get breakfast at the shelter homes set up by the civic authority.

But wait, don't say it. These workers are not here for the breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner. They just want to go home.

 

Some 1500 migrant workers, homeless people and others take shelter here, most of them from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra.

At one shelter camp set at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, migrant workers said food is inordinately delayed, sometimes to wait for a VIP to turn up to pose for pictures.

One worker from Maharashtra, named Anurag, said, "I had my last meal at 7 pm last night. We have not had any food till 12:30 pm today. Sometimes, lunch is delayed since a political leader or a bureaucrat wants to pose for a picture."

Sometimes, lunch is not served till 2 pm, making it very difficult for people suffering from diabetes and BP.

"We urge politicians and bureaucrats not to visit shelter camps. Since many of us work in hotels, providing rations would be a great help. We can make our own breakfast,” Anurag said.

With 10 days to go to the end of the lockdown period in Telangana, migrant workers in Hyderabad are not wlling to stay on despite assurances given by the state government. Some 28 migrant workers, who were intercepted while travelling from Nagpur to Chennai and lodged in a shelter, begged officials to let them go. Another group of 40 migrant workers were getting ready to walk to their village in Bihar when the state lockdown is lifted on May 7. Despite being exhausted, migrant workers have been begging officials to let them go.

One group of 28 young workers, lodged in a shelter in West Marredpally, were seen weeping as they begged to be allowed on their way to Tamil Nadu.

"We started out on  foot from Nagpur and somewhere outside that city we boarded a lorry to reach Hyderabad. We were caught by the police and put in this shelter home. Our friends reached Tamil Nadu travelling via Maharashtra and Karnataka. The authorities in Hyderabad have said we cannot even leave the city, forget going to Tamil Nadu. I do not understand why the authorities would have a problem with us going. Just for this food and shelter, we cannot live without our families," wept Srinivas, a Tamil migrant worker, in a shelter home in West Marredpally.

One group of about 40 migrant workers, influenced by news going viral on social media that the Telangana lockdown might be extended, packed their bags and started out from LB Nagar to walk to Bihar. They were intercepted at Uppal by the local police and shifted to a shelter nearby.

"We have been hearing news that the lockdown will continue for months. We cannot be dependent on donations. We will have plain rice or nothing in our villages but we cannot stay here for one more month. I request government and transport us to our state immediately or else leave us alone we will walk to Bihar,” said Shyam Sunder, another worker.

Tags: ghmc shelters, migrant workers, politician photo ops
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


