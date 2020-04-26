33rd Day Of Lockdown

Telangana reports on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana reports only seven new cases, coronavirus tally up to 990

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2020, 10:11 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2020, 10:11 am IST
Three of the seven new positive cases are children
A child receives a general immunization vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, April 22, 2020. (PTI)
 A child receives a general immunization vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, April 22, 2020. (PTI)

Hyderabad: After a series of spikes and troughs, Telangana on Saturday reported only seven new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 990.

At least three of the seven patients are children.

 

The active cases stood at 658, the health department said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin.

Sixteen more patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total to 307. The toll stayed at 25.

A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, reportedly from the same family, from Boduppal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district were among the six Covid cases from the GHMC area on Saturday.

The seventh case is a 13-year-old boy from Errabelli tanda in Warangal Urban district, who is believed to have contracted it from a 10-year old girl who was identified as a Covid-19 patient on April 21.

She was said to have contracted the disease from her family that had travelled from New Delhi to Warangal on Sampark Kranti Express along with some people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi in mid-March.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


