Nation Current Affairs 26 Apr 2020 Certain shops to rem ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Certain shops to remain open in Delhi, barring containment zones

ANI
Published Apr 26, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo- ANI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo- ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre's decision to open certain shops will be implemented in the national capital too but no relief will be granted in Covid-19 containment zones.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said, "We are going through difficult times. We will have to continue our efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi."

 

He said his government was implementing the Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown till May 3.

No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in Covid-19 containment zones will remain shut, he added.

"The Delhi government will maintain status quo and will not relax lockdown restrictions till May 3, except those permitted by the Union home ministry," he said.

The chief minister said the novel coronavirus doesn't discriminate between any religion. "We need to work together. Plasma of a Muslim can be used to treat a Hindu patient and vice versa," he added, referring to plasma therapy to deal with the deadly virus.

Kejriwal said that positive indication has come out from plasma therapy.

The chief minister cited improvement in condition of a critical patient at the LNJP Hospital following plasma therapy.

He appealed to those recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate their plasma.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from Covid-19 is now 54.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, ration shops, medical stores, vegetable shops, covid-19, containment zones, covid-19 containment zones, coronavirus in delhi, delhi coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


