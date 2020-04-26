33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,283

1,835

Recovered

5,939

443

Deaths

825

44

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan208351334 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha100341 Jharkhand6783 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 26 Apr 2020 Andhra crosses 1,000 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra crosses 1,000 corona cases: virus spreads to Srikakulam too

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2020, 10:31 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Only one district now corona free in Andhra Pradesh
Police personnel place barricades in front of the Yasin Mosque near Resapuvanipalem in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. The mosque authorities asked the faithful not to have group prayers. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)
 Police personnel place barricades in front of the Yasin Mosque near Resapuvanipalem in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. The mosque authorities asked the faithful not to have group prayers. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: The number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh went past the 1,000 mark on Saturday with 61 persons testing positive on Saturday. Two more persons, one each from Kurnool and Krishna districts, died of the disease, taking the toll to 31.

Importantly, Srikakulam district recorded its first three Covid cases on Saturday. Vizianagaram is now the only Covid-19 free district in the state.

 

Srikakulam collector J. Nivas said a man working on the Delhi Metro Rail returned to his native village Patapatnam on March 19. He was kept in home isolation and surveillance by the health authorities.

“After completion of home quarantine, he did not show any symptoms. He came forward for a confirmation test. We conducted tests on him along with 29 primary contacts. Of them, three of his family members tested positive for coronavirus,” he said

The collector said that after the Tablighi Jamaat incident, where several returnees turned positive, the district administration tracked all the people coming from other cities. A total of 211 persons had come from Delhi to the district during last month, he said. The district administration has raised a red alert at Patapatnam mandal.

Of Saturday’s cases, 25 were from Krishna, Kurnool 14, Anantapur five, four each from Kadapa and Nellore and three each from East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam. A total of 171 patients have been discharged, and the state has 814 active cases.

The new cases in Kurnool took the total number of positive cases 275. Of them, 259 cases are active and 24 have been discharged after they tested negative twice.

The five new cases in Anantapur district were reported from Hindupur. A 15-year-old boy from Balajinagar tested positive after contracting the infection from his father. Two others, a 41-year-old man from RTC Colony and a 46-year-old man from Ninkampalli, tested positive after coming into contact with two positive patients separately. A 24-year-old man from Housing Board Colony contracted the infection from a family member of a Macca returnee. Anantapur district now has 51 cases.

In Nellore district, three men hailing from Kovur, Nellore and Muthukur tested positive as did a woman village volunteer. The Nellore stands at 72.

In Kadapa district, four new positive cases took the total at 55. Three were from Proddutur and one from Yerragulta village. A head constable working in Proddutur infected with the Coronavirus was shifted to an isolation ward and his primary and secondary contacts are being traced.

...
Tags: near resapuvanipalem


Latest From Nation

The dhobi ghat on Lower Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad has fallen silent since the lockdown. (DC Photo)

Struggling for a living, Hyderabad's dhobis seek welfare sops

Hydroxychloroquine has been anecdotaly recommended a treatment option for coronavirus patients, but doctors have been dubious about its use. (AP)

TSPCB speeds up process for hydroxychloroquine units

A child receives a general immunization vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, April 22, 2020. (PTI)

Telangana reports only seven new cases, coronavirus tally up to 990

Indians stand in a queue to receive food distributed by volunteers during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

Telangana activists submit plea to let migrant labourers go home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

44 families infect 260 in Hyderabad

113 families have contributed 43 per cent of the overall disease load in Telangana

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

Corona toll in J&K rises to 6, while 40 new infections detected

Villagers carry the mortal remains of a 72-year-old Covid-19 victim for burial in his ancestral graveyard in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on April 25, 2020. (PTI)

In Kota, Bihari students watch everyone else go home

For nearly a week, states other than Bihar have been arranging buses, such as this one by Uttar Pradesh, to take students from tutorial town Kota in Rajasthan to their home towns. (PTI)

Karnataka reaches 500 but is too nervous to exhale

In Bengaluru on Saturday 25 April 2020, workers engaged by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited resumed work to dismantle the Jayadeva Circle Flyover to make way for the Namma Metro Rail network. (DC Photo: Satish B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham