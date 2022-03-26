Vizag airport to operate five flights a week to Singapore from today

Scoot Airlines will operate five flights a week from Singapore to the city beginning on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Scoot Airlines will operate five flights a week from Singapore to the city beginning on Sunday, said Visakhapatnam international airport director K Srinivasa Rao. There will be no services on Tuesday and Thursday. The civil aviation ministry has already announced that international air services will operate with full capacity from Mach 27 onwards.

He said that they had commenced their Singapore operations from December 29 under Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble operating one flight in a week, which was later extended to three flights a week.

Post-March 2020, many flights were cancelled due to Covid-19.

“More services will be added depending on the demand of the travelers,’’ Srinivasa Rao said. The domestic traffic has picked up with 3.5 million per annum with a daily average of 6,000 passengers on weekdays and 7,000 during week- ends. The director said 28 to 30 domestic flights were operating daily after lockdown restrictions were removed.

Recently, the first half yearly meeting of the advisory committee of Visakhapatnam airport was held. It was chaired by local MP MVV Satyanarayana.

Rao explained that committee had deliberated on various issues related to passenger facilitation, commencement of new flight routes, availability of night parking stands, status of ongoing expansion of terminal building, measures by airport management to make it user-friendly, transport services and improving connectivity from airport, maintenance of essential services and issues related to smooth operations of the airport.

The MP assured the committee members that he will take up the pending issues related to international cargo terminals, increase slots for commercial flights during peak hours, restore direct connectivity to Dubai and early inauguration of expanded buildings with concerned higher authorities in Delhi and ministry of civil aviation for necessary action.