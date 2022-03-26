Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2022 UP CM Yogi's fi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP CM Yogi's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme for three more months

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 11:51 am IST
A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing media in Lucknow (ANI)
 Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing media in Lucknow (ANI)

Lucknow: In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid pandemic by three more months.

The programme was supposed to expire in March.

 

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.

The programme was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath's second consecutive government met here this morning. 

...
Tags: uttar pradesh chief minister yogi adityanath, free ration distribution programme
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses where eight people were burned alive, allegedly to avenge the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts probe

A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student as others wait during a Vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group children at a school in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP /Ajit Solanki)

COVID-19: India records 4,100 more fatalities, 1,660 fresh cases

In all, 3,288 surprise checks were carried out in the state from March 6 to 24 on wholesalers/retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units. — Representational image/DC

Vigilance raids on oil markets in Andhra Pradesh

News

Haj House multipurpose complex to come up near Vijayawada International Airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India slams OIC for resorting to 'falsehoods and misrepresentation'

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Have one nation one procurement policy: Telangana minister

Eshwar said if BJP government at the centre remains stubborn on not purchasing paddy from Telangana farmers, TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will announce its action plan and take up massive agitations in days to come. (PTI Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->