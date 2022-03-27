Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2022 Repeal of GO 111 wil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Repeal of GO 111 will prove disastrous: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Repeal of GO 111 will eventually result in urban flooding and disturb ecological balance, say experts
The scrapping of the GO will lead to mushrooming of concrete structures in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, the twin reservoirs which were the lifelines of twin cities until not long ago. (Representational Image/ DC)
 The scrapping of the GO will lead to mushrooming of concrete structures in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, the twin reservoirs which were the lifelines of twin cities until not long ago. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s proposal to scrap GO 111, if implemented, will eventually result in urban flooding and disturb ecological balance, say experts.  

The scrapping of the GO will lead to mushrooming of concrete structures in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, the twin reservoirs which were the lifelines of twin cities until not long ago. This would cause the city to lose nine per cent of existing groundwater, which is present in the deep (confined) aquifer of the reservoirs.

 

A groundwater department official said due to rapid urbanisation, 40 per cent of water from different sources enter nalas and flows eventually into the Musi. Another 41 per cent of water evaporates due to the alarming rise in temperatures. A mere 10 per cent of water enters the soil.

According to groundwater department officials, once the twin reservoirs are polluted due to rapid urbanisation, it would be near impossible to revive the lakes. Industrial waste flowing into the lakes will make matters worse, resulting in polluting the groundwater. Authorities said a new scenario would arise where the area would face water crisis and urban flooding at the same time.

 

“These two reservoirs are old and historic ones that catered to the water needs of the city, especially drinking water. Urbanisation already has adverse effects on groundwater. Construction of roads, buildings, industries and other amenities to city residents will make matters worse. The development would prevent surface water from infiltrating into the ground," the official said. He said if infiltrated, the industrial pollutants would contaminate groundwater and even construction of rainwater harvesting pits would not help.

"Twin reservoirs are the main source of groundwater in the area. Once the development takes place in the catchment areas, the structures would restrict free flow of water through the feeder channels and natural flow would be eventually disturbed,” said Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi, an independent environment policy expert.  This apart, he said, the humidity would also increase due to loss of water space, green space and open space.

 

Kalpana Ramesh, environmentalist and water conservationist, said that if GO 111 was revoked and development encouraged, then there was a threat to the lakes as they would become a pool of sewage. "There must be a development process in place that is connected to the water storage. The development must be like that of an eco-sensitive zone where rainwater harvesting is of utmost importance.

The development in villages must be defined and should not become another concrete jungle like Madhapur and Kukatpally. There is nothing to cry about now as the violation of GO 111 has been done over years already,” she said.

 

...
Tags: go 111
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A view of Yadadri temple which will be inaugurated on Monday. (DC)

Renovated Yadadri all set for grand opening tomorrow

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao could sit on a dharna in the national capital if the situation warranted, sources said. No date has been confirmed yet. (File Image/Twitter)

Paddy purchase: TRS to step up stir against Centre

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sorted out the main issues regarding the formation of new districts, whose functioning may take-off on April 2, marking the Telugu New Year. (Photo: Twitter)

New districts in AP to start functioning from Ugadi

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)

Renovated Yadadri, a spiritual wonder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to resume printing PM's photo on vaccination certificates in 5 states: Sources

An official source said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority. (Photo: PTI)

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Have one nation one procurement policy: Telangana minister

Eshwar said if BJP government at the centre remains stubborn on not purchasing paddy from Telangana farmers, TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will announce its action plan and take up massive agitations in days to come. (PTI Image)

Chinese foreign minister lands for tense India tour

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi speaks at the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->