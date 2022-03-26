Hyderabad Metro rail nearing pre-lockdown footfall levels

HMRL said it is running 56 services on its Red, Green and Blue lines covering 72 kilometres. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: The resumption of physical attendance in educational institutions and office has brought footfall back on Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) trains.

In March, the average usage stood at 2.45 lakh per day, N.V.S. Reddy, MD, HMRL said. LB Nagar station saw nearly 16,000 passengers, Ameerpet 14,000. Miyapur 12,000. KPHB 12,000, Raidurgam 9,000. Uppal and about 8,000 commuters using them every day, Reddy said.

The footfall is expected to touch the pre-lockdown levels of about 2.8 lakh passengers a day.

HMRL said it is running 56 services on its Red, Green and Blue lines covering 72 kilometres. "We may increase services if there is a need.," Reddy said.

Alapati Kaushik, a businessman, said "I take the Metro from Jubilee Hills to Assembly station each evening for my sports practice. I feel this is the most convenient travel mode as it saves time and is cheap. The AC is maintained well."