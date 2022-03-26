Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2022 No fake claims of ex ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No fake claims of ex gratia for COVID deaths: AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Mar 26, 2022, 2:49 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 7:17 am IST
Government has set up district-level Covid-19 death ascertaining committees with joint collector (Development) as its head in all districts
The state health authorities say that more than 40,000 claims have been received from the kin of those who died due to Covid. (Representational Image/AP)
 The state health authorities say that more than 40,000 claims have been received from the kin of those who died due to Covid. (Representational Image/AP)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh does not seem to have any fake claims for payment ex gratia of Rs 50,000 by the government as directed by the Supreme Court for each Covid-19 deaths.

The state health authorities say that more than 40,000 claims have been received from the kin of those who died due to Covid19. Out of them, nearly 37,000 claims have been settled by paying the ex-gratia to the kin.

 

The apex court on Thursday permitted the Centre to probe fake claims for ex gratia in relation to Covid19 deaths by verifying five per cent of claims in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat. The court order came following detection of a wide gap between the number of claims received and the number of deaths that were recorded.

Meanwhile, the state health authorities reported the total number of Covid19 deaths in the state so far to be 14,730 as on Thursday.

The authorities said the wide gap between the claims for ex- gratia and registration of Covid19 deaths occurred due to technical reasons. For instance, the SC issued a direction to count the deaths due to Covid19 in case the patient tested Covid positive in an RT-PCR test and died within 30 days. However, the state government counts the Covid19 deaths in such cases wherein a person tested Covid positive and died within the window period of 14 days while undergoing treatment for the Coronavirus infection.

 

On the other hand, the state government has set up district-level Covid19 death ascertaining committees with joint collector (Development) as its head in all the districts to scrutinise the Covid19 death claims received and remit the ex-gratia amount directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through CFMS via the revenue officials.

AP health and family welfare commissioner K Bhaskar said, “We don’t have any fake claims of Covid19 deaths for ex-gratia. If we detected any, we should have taken action.”

On other hand, nearly 85 doctors working in both the public and private sectors in AP died after getting infected with Coronavirus in the state. Of them, 18 government doctors received ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana while the rest have not received any such relief.

 

Moreover, no family member among the deceased doctors has got employment on compassionate grounds in the state so far.

...
Tags: no fake ex-gratia covid deaths, andhra pradesh number of claimants
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 26 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress leaders and functionaries stage dharna with empty gas cylinders in protest against the hike in price of LPG, at Tippapuram road in Vemulawada town under Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

When BJP and TRS stage dharnas, who should solve people’s issues, asks Congress

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Theater at the Indian Arena at the World's Fair in Dubai. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

CM Stalin showcases investment options in meeting with top UAE ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)

India slams OIC for resorting to 'falsehoods and misrepresentation'

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Have one nation one procurement policy: Telangana minister

Eshwar said if BJP government at the centre remains stubborn on not purchasing paddy from Telangana farmers, TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will announce its action plan and take up massive agitations in days to come. (PTI Image)

Chinese foreign minister lands for tense India tour

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi speaks at the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->