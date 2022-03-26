Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2022 CIAL bags COVID cham ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CIAL bags COVID champion award at Wings India 2022

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 1:53 pm IST
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS received the 'COVID champions' trophy from Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia
 The airport operator was selected for the successful implementation of a meticulous project named 'Mission Safeguarding' during the pandemic time to ensure safe travel (ANI)

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has bagged the 'Covid champion' award at Wings India 2022. which is Asia's largest event on civil aviation jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS received the 'COVID champions' trophy from Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

 

The airport operator was selected for the successful implementation of a meticulous project named 'Mission Safeguarding' during the pandemic time to ensure safe travel at Kochi Airport, CIAL said in a release.

"CIAL followed the 5R rule; Recognise, Respond, Repeat, Record and Refer for this project which maintained hassle-free passenger movement at the terminals. The project comprehended extensive covid testing facilities, medical surveillance and follow up planning programmes ensuring seamless traffic," it said.

CIAL handled 4.3 million passengers during 2021 and became the third largest airport in the country in the international sector.

 

Tags: cochin airport, wings india 2022
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


