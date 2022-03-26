Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2022 Centre to resume pri ...
Centre to resume printing PM's photo on vaccination certificates in 5 states: Sources

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2022, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 2:36 pm IST
Modi's photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in these five states on after the announcement of the poll dates
An official source said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority. (Photo: PTI)
 An official source said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the conclusion of the Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, the Centre plans to resume publishing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in these states.

Modi's photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur -- on January 8, after the announcement of the poll dates and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

 

An official source said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.

"Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states," the source told reporters.

Tags: covid-19 india, prime minister narendra modi, covid-19 vaccination, covid-19 vaccination certificate
Location: India, Delhi


