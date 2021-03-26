Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2021 Telangana adds 518 f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana adds 518 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
The recovery rate in the state was 98.14 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country
Students wait to board buses to return home after the government announced temporary closure of all educational institutionsi as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, at a bus station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
 Students wait to board buses to return home after the government announced temporary closure of all educational institutionsi as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, at a bus station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 518 new infections being reported, a record high this year, taking the tally to 3,05,309, while the death toll rose to 1,683 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 157, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 44 and 38 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 25.

 

The bulletin said 204 patients recovered from the infection on March 25.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,99,631, while 3,995 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 57,548 samples were tested on March 25.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 99,03,125.

The samples tested per million population was 2,66,069, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.14 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.

 

...
Tags: covid telangana, covid tally telangana health department, upward trend in covid-19 cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Andhra CID set to file counter affidavit in alleged case of land encroachment

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26. (Representational Image: AFP)

Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Rapid Antigen Test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a railway station In New Delhi on Match 25, 2021, as India recorded over 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first since October, while a new wave of infections takes hold a year after one of the world's tightest lockdowns was imposed. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 59,118 new infections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today

According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26. (Representational Image: AFP)

Permanent commission in Army: Supreme Court allows pleas of women officers

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the process by which women officers were evaluated did not address the gender discrimination concern raised in the verdict delivered by the apex court last year. (PTI file photo)

Bharat Bandh: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. (AFP file photo)

Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 59,118 new infections

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Rapid Antigen Test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a railway station In New Delhi on Match 25, 2021, as India recorded over 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first since October, while a new wave of infections takes hold a year after one of the world's tightest lockdowns was imposed. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Telangana Budget 2021: Here's what you need to know of the Rs 2,30,825 cr budget

Presented by finance minister T Harish Rao, this is the largest annual budget for the state since its formation in 2014 as well as for the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham