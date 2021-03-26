Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2021 Colleges in Puducher ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
However, the practical classes for final semester students shall be conducted through offline mode following the safety norms as per SOP
According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26. (Representational Image: AFP)
 According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26. (Representational Image: AFP)

Puducherry: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private colleges in Puducherry have been directed to hold classes only by online mode from today.

According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26.

 

However, the practical classes for final semester students shall alone be conducted through offline mode following the safety norms as per SOP.
Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry logged 95 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the overall tally to 40,740.

...
Tags: lieutenant governor dr tamilisai soundararajan, puducherry covid, pondicherry covid, online classes, practical exams
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry


Latest From Nation

Students wait to board buses to return home after the government announced temporary closure of all educational institutionsi as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, at a bus station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana adds 518 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Andhra CID set to file counter affidavit in alleged case of land encroachment

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Rapid Antigen Test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a railway station In New Delhi on Match 25, 2021, as India recorded over 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first since October, while a new wave of infections takes hold a year after one of the world's tightest lockdowns was imposed. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 59,118 new infections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Permanent commission in Army: Supreme Court allows pleas of women officers

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the process by which women officers were evaluated did not address the gender discrimination concern raised in the verdict delivered by the apex court last year. (PTI file photo)

Bharat Bandh: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. (AFP file photo)

Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 59,118 new infections

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Rapid Antigen Test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a railway station In New Delhi on Match 25, 2021, as India recorded over 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first since October, while a new wave of infections takes hold a year after one of the world's tightest lockdowns was imposed. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Telangana Budget 2021: Here's what you need to know of the Rs 2,30,825 cr budget

Presented by finance minister T Harish Rao, this is the largest annual budget for the state since its formation in 2014 as well as for the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide roadblock on February 6

A farmer during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on January 31, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham