Telangana coronavirus cases total 41

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the lockdown was being successfully implemented all over the state
Hyderabad: Two fresh cases of COVID-19, including a three-year-old boy, have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 41, according to a government bulletin on Wednesday.

The other case is a 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad city who is "the family/primary contact of a previous positive case", it said.

 

The woman "does not have any history of international travel. She is presently admitted and stable. She is a contact of another patient in Telangana," the bulletin said.

The child, who has a travel history to Saudi Arabia, had also been admitted to a hospital and was in a stable condition, it said.

Late on Tuesday night, three people, including two women, had tested positive for COVID-19. None of the three had any foreign travel history but came in contact with previous positive cases, a government bulletin had said.

With the two fresh cases on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 41, including one person who has been discharged after recovery, the government bulletin said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the lockdown was being successfully implemented all over the state and instructed officials to ensure that it remained so in the days to come.

The state health officials said containment process has been initiated in places where the latest confirmed cases have been detected.

State Health Minister E Rajender held a meeting with officials on the measures taken to check the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, ruling TRS public representatives, including ministers, have pledged to contribute Rs 500 crore from various sources such as their salaries and constituency development funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the ongoing fight against coronavirus, an official statement said.

The chief minister appreciated the gesture of his party representatives, the statement said.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus telangana, covid19 india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


