Second coronavirus death in Karnataka
Nation, Current Affairs

Second coronavirus death in Karnataka

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
The first coronavirus death reported in India was from Kalaburagi in Karnataka
Representational Image. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Making it the second coronavirus death in Karnataka, COVID-19 test results of a 75- year-old woman who had died on Wednesday has come out as positive, Medical Education minister K Sudhakar said.

"I regret to inform that the COVID-19 test result has come out as positive for patient, who had succumbed to death yesterday. The govt stands committed to curb the spread of Corona Virus in the state. Please stay home, stay safe," Sudhakar tweeted on Thursday.

 

Health and Family Welfare minister B Sriramulu too said the lab reports regarding the death on Wednesday have come and it has come out as positive, and death was due to COVID-19.

The exact cause of her death would be known only after the final report comes, both ministers had said on Wednesday.

The woman from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, had returned from Mecca in Saudi Arabia recently.

Sharing details about the woman, Sriramulu in a tweet on Wednesday had said, she died at Bowring hospital here at 1 am, and was suffering from diabetes, chest pain and hip fracture.

The patient was undergoing treatment in isolation ward at a hospital in Gauribidanur, later for more treatment she was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru, from where she was shifted to Bowring hospital on Tuesday," he had said.

This is the second coronavirus fatality in the state.

Earlier this month, a 76-year old Kalaburagi man died "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID- 19", becoming the country's first coronavirus death.

According to a bulletin by state health department last evening, a total of 51 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which included one death and three discharged.

Tags: rajiv gandhi institute of chest diseases bangalore, chikkaballapura, mecca pilgrimage, bowring hospital, coronavirus (covid-19), kalaburagi man, medical education minister k sudhakar, health and family welfare minister b sriramulu, coronavirus falality
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


