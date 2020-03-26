Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2020 Indore coronavirus s ...
Indore coronavirus suspect with no travel history dies

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
A worker sanitizes a residential area during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI photo
Indore: A 47-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, died in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

His tests reports are awaited, a spokesman of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College here said.

 

The man was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of breathlessness, cough and fever, he said.

The patient did not have any recent travel history, the official said.

He did not have any other illness and was being given anti-biotic medicines, he said.

The man was admitted to the Ujjain civil hospital on Wednesday morning, and was referred to Indore after his condition deteriorated, another official said.

Meanwhile, five more patients admitted in different hospitals of Indore tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 20.

The tally includes an Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, health officials said.

So far, 10 coronavirus cases have been reported in Indore, six in Jabalpur, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior and Shivpuri, they said.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Gujarat coronavirus deaths rise to 3 after covid19 claims 70 year old

Life came to a standstill across India following a lockdown announced by PM Modi. (PTI photo)

First covid19 death in Kashmir

Security personnel stands guard along a road during lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Coronavirus cases in India at 649, 13 deaths so far

A hawker counts his unsold items at a deserted platform of Sealdah Railway Station, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. PTI photo

Exodus of Andhra people creates logjam at border points

People trying to reach destinations in Andhra Pradesh being stopped at the inter-state Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border at Vijayapuri South on March 25, 2020. These people were returning from Hyderabad and other places in Telangana following the nationnwide coronavirus lockdown. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

India reaches out to Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan

Representational image
