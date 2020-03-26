Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2020 Gujarat coronavirus ...
Gujarat coronavirus deaths rise to 3 after covid19 claims 70 year old

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Earlier, one patient each from Ahmedabad and Surat had succumbed to the viral infection
Life came to a standstill across India following a lockdown announced by PM Modi. (PTI photo)
Ahmedabad: A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a health department officials said.

With this, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus inthe state has gone up to three, they said.

 

"The 70-year-old man died at a government hospital in Bhavnagar," state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Earlier, one patient each from Ahmedabad and Surat had succumbed to the viral infection, she said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 43 with four more coronavirus cases reported in the state during the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Thursday.

One new case each has been reported from Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said in Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad is on top with 15 cases, followed by Vadodara-eight, Gandhinagar and Surat-seven each, Rajkot-four and Kutch and Bhavnagar-one each.

...
