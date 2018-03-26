UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses Kairana

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met BJP president Amit Shah at the latter’s residence.

The meeting, that lasted over an hour, was the first between the two leaders after the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll defeats and the recent Rajya Sabha poll where the BJP outmanoeuvred regional satraps SP and BSP to win nine of the 10 Upper House seats falling vacant next month.

The CM also visited his ailing father at AIIMS. Besides the defeats, the two also discussed the coming Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls.

It is believed the RLD’s Jayant Chowdhary may be the joint Opposition nominee in Jat-dominated Kairana.

Sources said Yogi Adityanath, who blamed “overconfidence” among party cadre for the defeats, apprised the BJP president on what went wrong in the party’s strategy for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.

The two also discussed the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which wants to rethink its alliance with the BJP, and the emerging political situation in UP amid reports of Ms Mayawati’s BSP and the Samajwadi Party joining hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.