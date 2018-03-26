search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Three villages, in temple land, seek K Chandrasekhar Rao’s help

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:36 am IST
The MLA met the CM at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday and requested him to resolve land litigations.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials to resolve land litigations in Kasulapally, Gopayyapally and Palitham villages in Peddapally mandal. 

Local MLA Manohar Reddy brought to the notice of the Chief Minister about land litigation in 462 acres in the three villages.

 

He told Mr Rao that villages came up on the disputed lands, schools were set up, roads were laid and farmers are cultivating the land. 

Prior to 1950s, the land was officially identified as the endowments property, according to the official records due to which government did not give ownership rights to person in possession of these lands in these villages.

The MLA met the CM at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday and requested him to resolve land litigations.

The officials who conducted land record puri-fication drive recently in the villages could not establish the land ownership rights. 

Though the records state it was an endowments land, on the ground, there are villages, schools, roads and other infrastructure and farmers are also cultivating the lands. 

Hence the officials could not establish the rights and wanted to take it up under Part B purification drive me-ant for disputed lands.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, peddapally district, manohar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's CEO Tim Cook comments on Facebook's data breach scandal

“I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary,” Cook said.
 

It’s official: Did Nayanthara just confirm engagement to boyfriend Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan in one of their many selfies which go viral.
 

Video: Monkey with human-like face takes Chinese social media by storm

The video has been viewed at least eight million times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google remembers Farooq Sheikh on 70th birth anniversary

Today's Doodle is a tribute to Farouque Sheikh's cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s. (Photo: Google)
 

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism in US, thousands march against guns

In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the US against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a ‘vote-them-out’ movement. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman shares shocking images of child with blisters caused due to cheap make-up

She wasn’t able to eat properly for days due to blisters and cracks on her lips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Rs 1,111 crore property tax collected so far

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad man fined Rs 1.82lakh for speeding 127 times

CCTV grab of a Honda Jazz car speeding up to 163kmph at Hamidullanagar on March 15.

Nearly 2.5 L cattle in Madhya Pradesh get Aadhaar-like unique indentities

The cattle UID would further be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner which in turn would check the illegal sale and purchase, smuggling and abandoning of cattle, Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Joint Director and INAPH state nodal officer Gulabsingh Davar said. (Photo: File)

Confessions by 'Alpha', 'Romeo' key to terror funding case against Hafiz Saeed

The NIA, while submitting the chargesheet in the case on January 18 this year, appended the eight confessional statements and code named those who have given the statements as 'Charlie', 'Romeo', 'Alpha', 'Potter', 'Pie', 'Harry', 'Gama' and an unidentified person. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Can get naked before white man for visa: Union min slams Aadhaar critics

The minister's statement comes on the heel of activists increasingly challenging Aadhaar scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham