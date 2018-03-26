Three villages, in temple land, seek K Chandrasekhar Rao’s help

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials to resolve land litigations in Kasulapally, Gopayyapally and Palitham villages in Peddapally mandal.

Local MLA Manohar Reddy brought to the notice of the Chief Minister about land litigation in 462 acres in the three villages.

He told Mr Rao that villages came up on the disputed lands, schools were set up, roads were laid and farmers are cultivating the land.

Prior to 1950s, the land was officially identified as the endowments property, according to the official records due to which government did not give ownership rights to person in possession of these lands in these villages.

The MLA met the CM at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday and requested him to resolve land litigations.

The officials who conducted land record puri-fication drive recently in the villages could not establish the land ownership rights.

Though the records state it was an endowments land, on the ground, there are villages, schools, roads and other infrastructure and farmers are also cultivating the lands.

Hence the officials could not establish the rights and wanted to take it up under Part B purification drive me-ant for disputed lands.