search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana bears extra cost for additional rice subsidy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:29 am IST
With this, the subsidy burden on state government has increased to Rs 2,744 crore this year.
Under the FSA, the Centre supplies rice at Rs 4.40 per kg to Telangana State but the state government is providing the same to beneficiaries at just Rs 1 per kg.
 Under the FSA, the Centre supplies rice at Rs 4.40 per kg to Telangana State but the state government is providing the same to beneficiaries at just Rs 1 per kg.

Hyderabad: About 1.91 crore people in Telangana State are eligible for subsidised rice as per the Central government’s Food Security Act (FSA) but the state government has added an additional 35.22 lakh beneficiaries by raising the income limit taking the total number of beneficiaries to 2.36 crore.

While the Central law prescribed an annual inc-ome limit of Rs 60,000 for rural areas and Rs 75,000 in urban areas as an eligibility criteria to claim the benefit, the state government has raised this limit to Rs 1.5 lakh and `2 lakh respectively.

 

Under the FSA, the Centre supplies rice at Rs 4.40 per kg to Telangana State but the state government is providing the same  to beneficiaries at just Rs 1 per kg.

FSA prescribed upper cap of 5 kgs of rice per person but the state government has increased this limit to 6 kgs and also lifted  the ceiling on rice quantity for each household.

For instance, if any household has 10 members in the family, they are entitled for 60 kgs of rice at the rate of 6 kgs per head as against the earlier ceiling of 20 kg per household. With this, the subsidy burden on state government has increased to Rs 2,744 crore this year. 

Civil supplies minister Etela Rajender on Sunday informed the Legislative Assembly that the TRS government is committed to provide subsidised rice to the poor irrespective of the financial burden.

He said the Centre is supplying 1.08 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month while the state is purchasing an additional 9 lakh metric tonnes to meet the demand.

Mr Rajender said 4.06 lakh bogus ration cards have been weeded out in GHMC limits but 21,9496 cards were restored after reverification.

“We have received 2.56,704 fresh applications for ration cards from all the 31 districts. 77,100 have already been approved , 12,623 rejected and 1,66,981 are under inquiry,” he stated.

He said that earlier ration cards were taken to avail welfare schemes such as Arogyasri, fee reimbursement, scholarships etc, but the beneficiaries never took subsidised rice. “With this, the unclaimed subsidy rice worth thousands of crore of rupees was diverted to black market. To check this, we have removed all the benefits associated with ration card. Ration card is meant for only rice and nothing else.,” the minister explained.

Tags: beneficiaries, food security act, etela rajender
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS government slammed for publicity expenditure
Only Telangana saris for Bathukamma festival


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's CEO Tim Cook comments on Facebook's data breach scandal

“I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary,” Cook said.
 

It’s official: Did Nayanthara just confirm engagement to boyfriend Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan in one of their many selfies which go viral.
 

Video: Monkey with human-like face takes Chinese social media by storm

The video has been viewed at least eight million times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google remembers Farooq Sheikh on 70th birth anniversary

Today's Doodle is a tribute to Farouque Sheikh's cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s. (Photo: Google)
 

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism in US, thousands march against guns

In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the US against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a ‘vote-them-out’ movement. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman shares shocking images of child with blisters caused due to cheap make-up

She wasn’t able to eat properly for days due to blisters and cracks on her lips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Rs 1,111 crore property tax collected so far

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad man fined Rs 1.82lakh for speeding 127 times

CCTV grab of a Honda Jazz car speeding up to 163kmph at Hamidullanagar on March 15.

Nearly 2.5 L cattle in Madhya Pradesh get Aadhaar-like unique indentities

The cattle UID would further be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner which in turn would check the illegal sale and purchase, smuggling and abandoning of cattle, Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Joint Director and INAPH state nodal officer Gulabsingh Davar said. (Photo: File)

Confessions by 'Alpha', 'Romeo' key to terror funding case against Hafiz Saeed

The NIA, while submitting the chargesheet in the case on January 18 this year, appended the eight confessional statements and code named those who have given the statements as 'Charlie', 'Romeo', 'Alpha', 'Potter', 'Pie', 'Harry', 'Gama' and an unidentified person. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Can get naked before white man for visa: Union min slams Aadhaar critics

The minister's statement comes on the heel of activists increasingly challenging Aadhaar scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham