search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu on edge as deadline for Cauvery board looms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Centre is supporting us in this regard and has announced a green corridor from Chennai to Salem at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore,” Mr Palaniswami added.
TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami
 TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: With the Supreme Court mandated deadline drawing to a close and various political parties in the state, especially the DMK, fervently raising the pitch for the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged that the opposition parties don't want the State and Central government to work in unison for the prosperity of TN.

“Tamil Nadu is getting many developmental schemes from the Centre, but the opposition parties don't like the State to work united with the Central government. Only when State and Central governments work together, people will benefit from the schemes,” Mr Palaniswami said on Sunday.

 

Utilising the launch of the Chennai-Salem flight service under the UDAN scheme, the CM said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled many schemes for the State and that he had even assured to ensure the construction of houses for the poor under the free housing scheme without fixing a ceiling on the numbers. 

“We need infrastructure to promote industrial growth. Centre is supporting us in this regard and has announced a green corridor from Chennai to Salem at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore,” Mr Palaniswami added.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, cauvery management board
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's CEO Tim Cook comments on Facebook's data breach scandal

“I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary,” Cook said.
 

It’s official: Did Nayanthara just confirm engagement to boyfriend Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan in one of their many selfies which go viral.
 

Video: Monkey with human-like face takes Chinese social media by storm

The video has been viewed at least eight million times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google remembers Farooq Sheikh on 70th birth anniversary

Today's Doodle is a tribute to Farouque Sheikh's cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s. (Photo: Google)
 

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism in US, thousands march against guns

In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the US against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a ‘vote-them-out’ movement. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman shares shocking images of child with blisters caused due to cheap make-up

She wasn’t able to eat properly for days due to blisters and cracks on her lips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Rs 1,111 crore property tax collected so far

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad man fined Rs 1.82lakh for speeding 127 times

CCTV grab of a Honda Jazz car speeding up to 163kmph at Hamidullanagar on March 15.

Nearly 2.5 L cattle in Madhya Pradesh get Aadhaar-like unique indentities

The cattle UID would further be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner which in turn would check the illegal sale and purchase, smuggling and abandoning of cattle, Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Joint Director and INAPH state nodal officer Gulabsingh Davar said. (Photo: File)

Confessions by 'Alpha', 'Romeo' key to terror funding case against Hafiz Saeed

The NIA, while submitting the chargesheet in the case on January 18 this year, appended the eight confessional statements and code named those who have given the statements as 'Charlie', 'Romeo', 'Alpha', 'Potter', 'Pie', 'Harry', 'Gama' and an unidentified person. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Can get naked before white man for visa: Union min slams Aadhaar critics

The minister's statement comes on the heel of activists increasingly challenging Aadhaar scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham