Tamil Nadu on edge as deadline for Cauvery board looms

Chennai: With the Supreme Court mandated deadline drawing to a close and various political parties in the state, especially the DMK, fervently raising the pitch for the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged that the opposition parties don't want the State and Central government to work in unison for the prosperity of TN.

“Tamil Nadu is getting many developmental schemes from the Centre, but the opposition parties don't like the State to work united with the Central government. Only when State and Central governments work together, people will benefit from the schemes,” Mr Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Utilising the launch of the Chennai-Salem flight service under the UDAN scheme, the CM said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled many schemes for the State and that he had even assured to ensure the construction of houses for the poor under the free housing scheme without fixing a ceiling on the numbers.

“We need infrastructure to promote industrial growth. Centre is supporting us in this regard and has announced a green corridor from Chennai to Salem at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore,” Mr Palaniswami added.