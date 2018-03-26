Suspected ISI agent arrested in Madhya Pradesh by ATS

The arrested suspected ISI operative is a cousin of one Balaram Singh, said to be kingpin of a racket working for the spy agency in the country. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: A suspected operative of Pakistan spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was on Sunday arrested in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. The UP anti-terrorist squad (ATS) raided the hideout of the ISI suspect Uma Pratap Singh in Rewa following inputs on his alleged links with the Pakistan spy agency, sources in Madhya Pradesh ATS said.

The arrested suspected ISI operative is a cousin of one Balaram Singh, said to be kingpin of a racket working for the spy agency in the country. Mr Balaram along with his alleged 10 other associates have been arrested when the MP ATS busted the spy ring last year.

“We have gathered evidence of their link with their handlers in Pakistan by way of receiving funds from them and also sending funds to them. The spy ring was running private telephone exchange slyly to facilitate calls from Pakistan to various defence and strategic establishments in India”, the ATS officer said. The spy network was busted following arrest of two members of the alleged racket in Jammu last year.