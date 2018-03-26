search on deccanchronicle.com
Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University joins hands with Canada

Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Canadian Zeolite Corporation to undertake research studies on using of natural Zeolite for improving crop yields.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the registrar, PJTSAU, Dr S. Sudheer Kumar and Balapratap Reddy of Indo-Can Zeolite corporation in the presence of Dr V. Praveen Rao, VC PJTSAU to undertake research studies by testing of natural Zeolite for development of various applications establishing crop yield patterns, optimisation of utility of fertilisers, moisture conservation etc.,

 

Further, as part of this MoA they may conduct research trials on evaporation index in different soils in addition to agronomic, economic, social and environmental benefits of improved nutrient management practices in paddy, cotton, chillies, and maize crops.

Tags: pjtsau, canada
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




