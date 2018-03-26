search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

D Roopa, Karnataka IPS officer who exposed Sasikala jail perks, refuses award

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
D Roopa has written to Namma Bengaluru Foundation, a non-profit organisation, that her conscience does not permit her to accept the reward.
D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: ANI)
 D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: D Roopa, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who uncovered the alleged special privileges enjoyed by VK Sasikala in a Bengaluru jail, has refused to accept the "Namma Bengaluru Award" because it comes with a high cash reward.

According to the news agency ANI, D Roopa has written to the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, a non-profit organisation, that her conscience does not permit her to accept the reward.

 

Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru).

"Every government servant is expected to maintain neutrality and equidistance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then a public servant can maintain a clean and fair image in the eyes of the public," Roopa said in her letter.

"It becomes all the more relevant now in the view of the ensuing elections," she adds, referring the Karnataka Assembly elections due this year.

Roopa was shortlisted along with seven officials for "Government Official of the Year" by the organisation, which is reportedly funded by a leader of the opposition BJP.

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation is funded by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha. This is the ninth edition of the awards.

In 2017, as Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, D Roopa exposed VIP treatment to influential prisoners including Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who took over as AIADMK chief after her death.

Sasikala, who is serving a four-year prison term for corruption, was allegedly given a cot, mattress and pillow, besides a flat-screen TV in her cell and special meals.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah defends self, says didn't ask for 'cot, pillow' for Sasikala

D Roopa, in a report, suggested that Sasikala paid Rs 2 crore for these luxuries. The state's Congress government has been attacked by the BJP after it was reported that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened to help Sasikala.

Tags: d roopa, namma bengaluru award, indian police service officer, i
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

Men from broken families with a history of infidelity are more likely to cheat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook: Call, text history logging requires users' permission

Facebook says user's data is not sold to third parties. (Photo: AP)
 

5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

If you want to ensure a smooth ride and not ruin the trip by any breakdowns than here are the top 5 things one must keep in mind before hitting the road. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google remembers Chipko Movement on its 45th anniversary with a doodle

The doodle shows a group of women holding hands and standing around a tree (Photo: Google)
 

'I don't want to be left behind': Afghan mum cradling baby during exam goes viral

Afghanistan's general literacy rate is one of the lowest in the world - just 36 per cent, according to official figures. (Photo: AFP)
 

Viagra rising: How the little blue pill revolutionized sex

Suddenly, talk of an amazing drug that could make an older man's penis hard again was all over television and magazines. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why should I surrender: Union minister's son on arrest warrent for Bhagalpur riots

An FIR was also registered against Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clash. (Photo: ANI)

Cong says NaMo app shares data to US; Rahul sends it to Singapore, claims BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (R). (Photo: PTI)

4 men gangrape 20-yr-old; accused paraded on street, thrashed by onlookers

The accused were paraded through busy streets, and some women among the onlookers were seen thrashing them. (Photo: ANI)

Can't disclose PM Modi's flight records due to security reasons: Air India

Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act exempts from disclosure information that would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)

Don't make boyfriends and all will be well: BJP MLA's 'safety tip' for girls

Local BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya has been in the news in the past for making controversial comments. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham