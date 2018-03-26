search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI gets 5-day custody of Peter Mukerjea in INX Media case

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Judge allowed CBI's plea seeking 5-day custody of Mukerjea after it claimed that he was required to be confronted with Karti and others.
The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31 in the INX Media case which also involves Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram.

Special judge Sunil Rana allowed CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of Mukerjea after the probe agency claimed that he was required to be confronted with Karti and others in the case.

 

The court also allowed CBI's plea to formally arrest Mukerjea in the case.

The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, had on March 23, allowed Mukerjea to be produced before the Delhi court in the INX Media case.

The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, had come to light in August 2015. Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy. The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. The Delhi High Court, had on March 23, granted bail to Karti in the INX Media case.

Tags: peter mukerjea, cbi, inx media case, karti chidambram, foreign investment promotion board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
 

Mum in search of one night stand stranger so she can introduce him to their daughter

32-year-old Terri Reid slept with the man after meeting him in the city in January 2003.
 

Here's why men will live as long as women by 2032

New study explains why men will live as long as women by 2032. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl experiences cancer symptoms months before her twin was diagnosed with tumour

Sophie had the tumour removed along with the left kidney in December and will undergo chemotherapy till June (Photo: YouTube)
 

Taking a break from exercise can worsen depression in 3 days: Study

Stopping exercise can worsen depression in 3 days. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball-tampering row: Cricket stars slam 'spineless' ICC for leniency towards Smith

Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from Friday due to his ban. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Akash Ambani to get hitched with Shloka Mehta in December: reports

The Ambani family during their visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday after an engagement ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Goa. The newly engaged couple are reported to be married later this year. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court agress to hear validity of nikah halala, polygamy among Muslims

Supreme Court agrees to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. (Photo: Representational Image)

40 hostel girls strip-searched in MP after used sanitary pad found in premises

VC, RP Tiwari said, 'It's unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they are all like my daughter and I apologise to them.' (Photo: ANI)

Knee-jerk reaction: Hit back by BJP on data breach, Cong pulls down app, site

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the PM's post to build personal database with intel on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by the government. (Photo: File)

2 Bihar journlaists killed as car rams their bike, family suspect murder

Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham