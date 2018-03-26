search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can't disclose PM Modi's flight records due to security reasons: Air India

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Lokesh Batra had sought to know from Air India the dates of invoices for flights provided by it for foreign visits of Modi since Nov 2016.
Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act exempts from disclosure information that would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)
 Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act exempts from disclosure information that would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)

New Delhi: Records pertaining to the Prime Minister's chartered flights for visits abroad cannot be disclosed under the RTI Act due to security concerns as per instructions from the PMO, the national carrier has said in response to an application filed by an activist under the transparency law.

In his RTI application dated February 2, 2018, Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra had sought to know from Air India the dates of invoices raised for chartered flights provided by it for foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since November 2016, and the dates of forwarding each of these bills to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry.

 

According to Batra, he got a response from the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) who said he cannot furnish information sought by him, and also sent him an e-mail communication from the PMO to Air India on the issue.

In that email, sent to an Air India official on December 26, 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said, "Records pertaining to PM's flight have certain information which may have security implications and are, hence, exempted from disclosure under clause (g) of Section 8(1) of the RTI Act, 2005."

"As such, the Air India is advised not to disclose information relating to PM's flight to such RTI queries," it said.

It was not clear what had prompted the PMO's email in 2016.

Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act exempts from disclosure information that would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.

Batra had mentioned in his RTI application, "It is observed that still there are considerable delays in settling the chartered flight bills and invoices of Air India in respect of foreign tours of the PM. On the other hand, Air India is being bailed out with huge tax payers' money.

After receiving the response of Air India, citing the PMO's instructions, Batra wrote to Air India saying that there is no provision in the Act to deny information without giving reasons as per section 7(1) of the Act or without quoting the CIC or court orders for denial of Information.

Air India has responded to his letter saying, "We never deny any information which is available as per our records of accounts Dept. As per provision in the Act we are not supposed to supply any copy of our document or as per section 7(1) of the Act, which is informed by PMO."

Batra has also written to the PMO calling the instruction to Air India a "serious lapse".

Tags: narendra modi, air india, rti, lokesh batra, prime minister flight records
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I don't want to be left behind': Afghan mum cradling baby during exam goes viral

Afghanistan's general literacy rate is one of the lowest in the world - just 36 per cent, according to official figures. (Photo: AFP)
 

Viagra rising: How the little blue pill revolutionized sex

Suddenly, talk of an amazing drug that could make an older man's penis hard again was all over television and magazines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball tampering row: Indian cricket fans tweet their disgust

Smith said the team's "leadership group" had a plan, carried out by Cameron Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage". (Photo: AP)
 

E-cig smoke may cause similar facial birth defects as smoking traditional cigarettes

According to the study, e-cigs may well cause very similar facial birth defects to those seen as a result of cigarette-smoking.
 

Furore erupts around PM Modi's app over alleged data sharing

Alderson posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated here its privacy policy after his previous tweets.
 

6 unusual signs you may have heart disease

Studies have shown that there is an association with the visible external crease on the earlobe and increased risk of atherosclerosis among others. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't make boyfriends and all will be well: BJP MLA's 'safety tip' for girls

Local BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya has been in the news in the past for making controversial comments. (Photo: ANI)

Alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that India will 'maintain' its territorial integrity. (Photo: File | PTI)

Driver puts Kerala man upside down for urinating in ambulance, he dies

According to reports, the accident victim was mistreated by the ambulance driver for urinating and defecating inside the ambulance. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bescom’s FTNC, a hit with consumers

Bescom launched the Fast Track Network Connection (FTNC), which helps consumers apply for new connections online, has become a hit.

Bengaluru: Parents on warpath against high fees in private schools

Last week, the fee structure of two renowned schools in the city was making rounds in social media, which left many appalled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham