search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam man rapes, sets class 5 girl on fire as 2 minor boys keep guard

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 26, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Police records also show that Zakir, the accused, was in jail in 2014 in connection with a burglary case.
The girl’s brother, also demanded that killers of her sister get nothing short of a death sentence. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The girl’s brother, also demanded that killers of her sister get nothing short of a death sentence. (Photo: File | Representational)

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Monday arrested 21-year-old Zakir Hussain, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a class V student at Batardaba in central Assam’s Nagaon district.

The incident has rocked the state with people across the state demanding the toughest punishments, like death sentence, for the accused. Inside the legislative Assembly too, the lawmakers are pressing the government for adopting new laws to deal with convicted rapists even more firmly. The girl’s brother, also demanded that killers of her sister get nothing short of a death sentence.

 

A history-sheeter, Zakir, was tracked down on Sunday evening at Itapara locality in Nagaon town, about 40 km from his home at Lalung Gaon in Batadraba, when he tried to call one of his friends.

The signal from Zakir’s mobile phone was soon picked up and traced to his friend’s place at nearby Raha. The friend was immediately picked up, who gave away the location of Zakir’s hiding place.

Zakir made a last ditch attempt to escape as he sprinted out from the house of his relative at Itapara but was nabbed. Police have also picked up his father, Abdur Rezak, mother and brother.

Police said that Zakir has confessed to committing the crime. According to sources, Zakir allegedly raped the girl at her home in front of two minor boys who stood guard outside the house. The other members of her family were out on work. The trio was leaving the place after committing the crime when the girl threatened to tell it all to her brother and then Zakir returned with kerosene, poured it over the girl and set her on fire.

The girl was shifted to Nagaon civil hospital where doctors found that she had received 90 per cent burnt injuries and needed to be taken to Guwahati. She died on her way to Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, police said that they are doing everything to put up a strong case against the accused. “The victim has named all the three accused in her dying declaration and this piece of evidence is very strong. Police are taking all measures to ensure that they get the highest quantum of punishment in the court of law,” Nagaon district police superintendent Shankar Raimedhi said.

The two minors have already been arrested on the evening of the crime and they too have named Zakir.

Local people are now saying that Zakir’s family is a known trouble maker in the area and he along with his father had attempted to molest a girl long back. Zakir’s brother was also lynched by people for allegedly raping a girl some years back.

Police records also show that Zakir was in jail in 2014 in connection with a burglary case.

Tags: rape, assam rape, minor girl rape, crimes against women and children
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) now in India

The Nokia 1 smartphone is priced at Rs 5,499.
 

11-year-old jumps from mall window to escape fire that killed his family

Fire-fighters held out a rug in order to break the child’s fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Eating pizza boosts your productivity level: Study

So, if you want to motivate your friend to work harder, try swapping some cash for pizza and compliments instead. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 

Here's the tragic reason why parents are always killed off in Disney movies

According to an interview given to Glamour, Disney producer Don Hahn revealed a heartbreaking story about Walt's own past, which explains the almost total absence of the mother figure in his movies. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No 'missed call' model, we want direct membership: Cong after deleting app

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, with only 15,000 downloads of the app, party members did not want to run it any further. (Photo: ANI)

SC extends Karti Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest until April 2

On Monday even as arguments by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Enforcement Directorate remained inconclusive, the Bench extended the protection till April 2. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court agress to hear validity of nikah halala, polygamy among Muslims

Supreme Court agrees to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. (Photo: Representational Image)

Here's why this UP couple who eloped, tied the knot in police station

Vinay Kumar and Neha Verma were in a relationship for quite some time but their families never approved of it. (Photo: ANI)

Towards healthy living: Watch 3D video of yoga with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen doing 'Trikonasana' (triangular pose) in the video. (Twitter Screengrab | @narendramodi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham