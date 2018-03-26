search on deccanchronicle.com
Ambedkar’s new India cares for poor, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Years ago, Mr Modi said, Ambedkar spoke of India's industrialisation as a means to generate new jobs and development.
New Delhi: Hailing the resilience of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that despite efforts made to ensure that the son of a backward family does not progress, the Father of the Indian Constitution succeeded. He noted that today’s “New India” is altogether different as it belongs to the poor and the backward. 

“Many people mocked Ambedkar, tried to pull him back and made every possible effort to ensure that the son of an impoverished and backward family does not progress in life, be something and succeed in life. But, the picture of new India is altogether different. It is an India which is Ambedkar’s India, of the poor and the backward,” Mr Modi said during his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

 

The Prime Minister also hailed the role of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ram Manohar Lohia, Charan Singh and Devi Lal for  recognising agriculture and the farmer as vital aspects of the nation’s  economy.

He said that Ambedkar showed us that to succeed it is not necessary for a person to be born in an illustrious or rich family, but even those who are born in poor families in India can dare to dream their dreams and realise those dreams by achieving success. Mr Modi said he himself is an example of Ambedkar’s philosophy.

The Prime Minister informed that on the occasion Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, from April 14 to May 5, Gram-Swaraj Abhiyan is being organised.

Years ago, Mr Modi said, Ambedkar spoke of India’s industrialisation as a means to generate new jobs and push development.

“Today, the campaign of Make in India is progressing successfully in consonance with Ambedkar’s dream of India as an industrial super power — that vision of his has become our inspiration today,” he noted.

He also hailed the role of Ambedkar in propagating the idea of having  ports and waterways to boost economy. He said when India was discussing Partition, the World War II and the Cold War, Ambedkar “in a way” laid the foundation of Team India’s spirit.

The Prime Minister also talked about the importance of federalism, federal system and stressed on the Centre and states working together for uplift of the country.

