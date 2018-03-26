search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam: Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Defence Minister said India is constantly working on modernisation of forces and will maintain territorial integrity.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that India will 'maintain' its territorial integrity. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that India will 'maintain' its territorial integrity. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in June, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday asserted that India is "ready for any unforeseen situation" in Doklam, where the two countries were locked in a standoff situation for 73 days in 2017.

The Defence Minister added that India will "maintain" its territorial integrity.

 

Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Sitharaman said, "We are alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam... we are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces and will maintain our territorial integrity."

Defence Minister Sitharaman's comments comes within a week of India's ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale, saying in an interview to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, that any attempt by China to change the status quo along the Indian border may lead to another Doklam-like standoff and that the best way to prevent such incidents is through candid and frank talks.  

"No, I can tell you that in Doklam area, which we call close proximity or sometimes the face off site, the area where there was close confrontation or close proximity between Indian and Chinese military troops, there is no change taking place today," said Gautam Bambawale.

Earlier in March, the Defence Minister told the Rajya Sabha that China had undertaken "construction of some infrastructure, including sentry posts, trenches and helipads" close to the face-off point in Doklam.

Also Read: China building helipads, other infra in Doklam: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman's reply came in response to a question on whether satellite images have revealed that China has constructed seven helipads in Doklam besides deploying tanks and missiles in the area.

"Post disengagement from the face-off in 2017, troops of both sides have redeployed themselves away from their respective positions at the face-off site. The strength of both sides have been reduced," she said, replying to a question on the issue in Rajya Sabha.

Speaking about whether India has taken up the matter with China, Sitharaman said issues relating to the border are regularly taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels and at Border Personnel Meetings, flag meetings and meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, to be held in Qingdao, on June 9 and 10 and is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tags: nirmala sitharama, doklam, modi china visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I don't want to be left behind': Afghan mum cradling baby during exam goes viral

Afghanistan's general literacy rate is one of the lowest in the world - just 36 per cent, according to official figures. (Photo: AFP)
 

Viagra rising: How the little blue pill revolutionized sex

Suddenly, talk of an amazing drug that could make an older man's penis hard again was all over television and magazines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball tampering row: Indian cricket fans tweet their disgust

Smith said the team's "leadership group" had a plan, carried out by Cameron Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage". (Photo: AP)
 

E-cig smoke may cause similar facial birth defects as smoking traditional cigarettes

According to the study, e-cigs may well cause very similar facial birth defects to those seen as a result of cigarette-smoking.
 

Furore erupts around PM Modi's app over alleged data sharing

Alderson posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated here its privacy policy after his previous tweets.
 

6 unusual signs you may have heart disease

Studies have shown that there is an association with the visible external crease on the earlobe and increased risk of atherosclerosis among others. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Driver puts Kerala man upside down for urinating in ambulance, he dies

According to reports, the accident victim was mistreated by the ambulance driver for urinating and defecating inside the ambulance. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bescom’s FTNC, a hit with consumers

Bescom launched the Fast Track Network Connection (FTNC), which helps consumers apply for new connections online, has become a hit.

Bengaluru: Parents on warpath against high fees in private schools

Last week, the fee structure of two renowned schools in the city was making rounds in social media, which left many appalled.

Karnataka: 40 per cent people suffer from dental diseases

Dental experts lament that there is little awareness among the people about various dental ailments, many of which actually can be prevented through timely check-ups.

Nearly 2.5 L cattle in Madhya Pradesh get Aadhaar-like unique indentities

The cattle UID would further be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner which in turn would check the illegal sale and purchase, smuggling and abandoning of cattle, Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Joint Director and INAPH state nodal officer Gulabsingh Davar said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham