Nation, Current Affairs

Akash Ambani to get hitched with Shloka Mehta in December: reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Ambanis and Mehtas along gathered at a plush five-star resort on Saturday for a 'get-to-know-each-other' before the formal engagement.
The Ambani family during their visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday after an engagement ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Goa. The newly engaged couple are reported to be married later this year. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Hours after Akash, eldest son of India's richest man Mukhesh Ambani, got engaged to Shloka Mehta, a diamond billionaire's daughter, the Ambani family was seen at the Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple where they had gone to seek blessings.

Akash and Shloka, who are reportedly planning to get hitched this December, got engaged in Goa on Sunday.

 

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of prominent diamantaire Russell Mehta.

The Ambanis and Mehtas along with a few close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort on Saturday for a 'get-to-know-each-other' before the formal engagement.

The rumours about their wedding have been rife for a while but both the families have been tight-lipped on the subject. The big fat Indian wedding is likely to be held in India. According to news agency PTI, the wedding ceremony will be spread across 4-5 days, adding the possible dates may be December 8-12 at the Oberoi, Mumbai.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka after finishing schooling in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University.

"I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts," Nita Ambani was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

The images of the engagement was shared by fan pages and social media users showed a charming lawn ceremony under palm trees at a resort in Goa.

Akash Amabani gets engaged with Shloka Mehta in Goa. (Photo: Twitter | @NitaMAmbani)Akash Amabani gets engaged with Shloka Mehta in Goa. (Twitter Screengrab| @NitaMAmbani)

Akash Amabani gets engaged with Shloka Mehta in Goa. (Twitter Screengrab| @NitaMAmbani)Akash Amabani gets engaged with Shloka Mehta in Goa. (Twitter Screengrab| @NitaMAmbani)

Akash Ambani, 25, has been a Director of Reliance Retail Private Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited since October 2014. Amabani graduated from Brown University in the US with majors in Economics.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. Rosy Blue is into manufacturing of polished diamonds and finished jewellery.

Shloka is the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that makes it easy and convenient for people to volunteer and provide services in NGOs of their choice.

Akash Ambani is on the board of directors of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

Tags: mukesh ambani, akash ambani, shloka mehta, akash ambani gets engaged with shloka mehta
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




