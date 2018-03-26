After Rajya Sabha poll win, TRS gets role in upper house

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) is all set to achieve yet another distinction.

It will get ‘recognition’ in the Rajya Sabha after its strength in the upper house doubled from three to six with its latest win in the RS polls.

Till now, the TRS was placed in ‘others’ category in the Rajya Sabha with just three members. Because of this, its members had a chance to speak only for three minutes.

With this recognition, TRS MPs will get seats in the front row besides a place in the Business Advisory Committee that decides business and time allotment in the House.

The TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is upbeat about the recognition and has decided to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected three members in the Rajya Sabha on April 4. Mr Rao is expected to leave for New Delhi on April 3.

Currently, the TRS has three members — K. Keshava Rao, D.Srinivas and Captain Laxmika-nta Rao. In the recent polls, CM’s nephew J. Santosh Kumar, Banda Prakash and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav were elected from the TRS.

TRS sources said the CM is also elated at the total number of party members touching 20 — including both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. At present, the TRS has 14 Lok Sabha members.