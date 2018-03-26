search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Rajya Sabha poll win, TRS gets role in upper house

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Till now, the TRS was placed in ‘others’ category in the Rajya Sabha with just three members.
TRS logo
 TRS logo

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) is all set to achieve yet another distinction.

It will get ‘recognition’ in the Rajya Sabha after its strength in the upper house doubled from three to six with its latest win in the RS polls.

 

Till now, the TRS was placed in ‘others’ category in the Rajya Sabha with just three members. Because of this, its members had a chance to speak only for three minutes.

With this recognition, TRS MPs will get seats in the front row besides a place in the Business Advisory Committee that decides business and time allotment in the House.

The TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is  upbeat about the recognition and has decided to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected three members in the Rajya Sabha on April 4. Mr Rao is expected to leave for New Delhi on April 3.

Currently, the TRS has three members — K. Keshava Rao, D.Srinivas and Captain Laxmika-nta Rao. In the recent polls, CM’s nephew J. Santosh Kumar, Banda Prakash and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav were elected from the TRS.

TRS sources said the CM is also elated at the total number of party members touching 20 — including both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. At present, the TRS has 14 Lok Sabha members.

Tags: rajya sabha poll, k. keshava rao, trs mps
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's CEO Tim Cook comments on Facebook's data breach scandal

“I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary,” Cook said.
 

It’s official: Did Nayanthara just confirm engagement to boyfriend Vignesh Shivan?

Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan in one of their many selfies which go viral.
 

Video: Monkey with human-like face takes Chinese social media by storm

The video has been viewed at least eight million times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google remembers Farooq Sheikh on 70th birth anniversary

Today's Doodle is a tribute to Farouque Sheikh's cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s. (Photo: Google)
 

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism in US, thousands march against guns

In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the US against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a ‘vote-them-out’ movement. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman shares shocking images of child with blisters caused due to cheap make-up

She wasn’t able to eat properly for days due to blisters and cracks on her lips (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Rs 1,111 crore property tax collected so far

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad man fined Rs 1.82lakh for speeding 127 times

CCTV grab of a Honda Jazz car speeding up to 163kmph at Hamidullanagar on March 15.

Nearly 2.5 L cattle in Madhya Pradesh get Aadhaar-like unique indentities

The cattle UID would further be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner which in turn would check the illegal sale and purchase, smuggling and abandoning of cattle, Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Joint Director and INAPH state nodal officer Gulabsingh Davar said. (Photo: File)

Confessions by 'Alpha', 'Romeo' key to terror funding case against Hafiz Saeed

The NIA, while submitting the chargesheet in the case on January 18 this year, appended the eight confessional statements and code named those who have given the statements as 'Charlie', 'Romeo', 'Alpha', 'Potter', 'Pie', 'Harry', 'Gama' and an unidentified person. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Can get naked before white man for visa: Union min slams Aadhaar critics

The minister's statement comes on the heel of activists increasingly challenging Aadhaar scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham