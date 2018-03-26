search on deccanchronicle.com
40 hostel girls strip-searched in MP after used sanitary pad found in premises

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
The girls alleged that they were stripped and searched by a hostel warden after a used sanitary pad was found lying in the hostel premises.
VC, RP Tiwari said, 'It's unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they are all like my daughter and I apologise to them.' (Photo: ANI)
Sagar: At least 40 girls, residing in one of the hostels of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city on Sunday alleged that they were stripped and searched by a hostel warden after a used sanitary pad was found lying in the hostel premises.

Condemning the incident, Vice Chancellor, RP Tiwari apologised to the girl students.

 

He said, "It's unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they are all like my daughter and I apologise to them."

Tiwari has ordered a probe into the matter and assured them that an action will be taken in this regard.

He further said if the warden is found guilty, an action will definitely be taken against her.

Tags: girls hostel, girls stripped, used sanitary pad, dr hari singh gour university
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar




