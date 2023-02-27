  
Nation, Current Affairs

Three, including two medicos, killed in Kuppam road accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 1:32 am IST
After being alerted, police reached the spot. They had a tough time extricating the bodies of the victims from the car, which got mangled. (Representational Image)
TIRUPATI: Three youths, including two medical students, got killed when their car came under the wheels of a lorry coming from the opposite direction on Kuppam-Palamaner road in Kuppam constituency on Sunday.

Sub-inspector Bandi Ramanjaneyulu said the accident occurred near Settipalli village at around 3:30 a.m. when the speeding car had been heading towards Kuppam from PES Medical College. The deceased have been identified as Vikas (23) and Praveen (22), house surgeons at the PES Medical College, and Kalyan (21), brother of Praveen.

“The driver had apparently been trying to overtake a truck. He lost control and hit another car from behind. Due to the impact, the car in which the three youths had been travelling rolled over on the other side of the road and came under the wheels of an oncoming lorry,” the SI explained.

He said the youth had been on their way to Kuppam after attending a birthday party.

After being alerted, police reached the spot. They had a tough time extricating the bodies of the victims from the car, which got mangled. The driver of the truck under which the car came fled from the scene and later surrendered to police.

Gudupalle police have registered a case. They have sent the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem.

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is the sitting MLA from Kuppam constituency, expressed shock at the tragic death of three youngsters. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Tags: car accident, kuppam, medicos, tirumala tirupati


