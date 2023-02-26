Modi hails role of tech in progress

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India’s digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far. In his monthly radio broadcast “Mann ki Baat”, Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas.

“e-Sanjeevani is becoming a life-saving app for the common man of the country, for the middle class, for the people living in hilly areas. This is the power of India's digital revolution,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the recent agreement between India’s unified payments interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow so as to allow easy money transfer between people of the two countries to underscore the boost in ease of living brought by the country’s adoption of digital technologies.

“Just a few days ago, UPI-Pay now link was launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries. I am glad that people have started taking advantage of it. Be it India’s E-SanjeevaniApp or UPI, these have proved to be very helpful in raising the Ease of Living,” Modi said. He spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in providing medical consultations. “This is a big achievement. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives. We have seen that in the time of Corona, the eSanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people,” he said.