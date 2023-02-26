  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2023 Modi hails role of t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi hails role of tech in progress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2023, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 12:42 am IST
Highlighting country's digital strides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI.— PTI
  Highlighting country's digital strides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI.— PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India’s digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far. In his monthly radio broadcast “Mann ki Baat”, Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas.

“e-Sanjeevani is becoming a life-saving app for the common man of the country, for the middle class, for the people living in hilly areas. This is the power of India's digital revolution,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the recent agreement between  India’s unified payments interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow so as to allow easy money transfer between people of the two countries to underscore the boost in ease of living brought by the country’s adoption of digital technologies.

“Just a few days ago, UPI-Pay now link was launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries. I am glad that people have started taking advantage of it. Be it India’s E-SanjeevaniApp or UPI, these have proved to be very helpful in raising the Ease of Living,” Modi said. He spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in providing medical consultations. “This is a big achievement. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives. We have seen that in the time of Corona, the eSanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people,” he said.

...
Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, many countries drawn to india's upi, e-sanjeevani app, upi-paynow link
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao termed the arrest as 'undemocratic' and alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was misusing central investigation agencies like CBI against parties and leaders who were opposed to the BJP. (Image Source: Twitter)

KTR condemns Sisodia's arrest

Youth Congress leaders led by city president Motha Rohit hold a demonstration at Amberpet demanding the resignation of Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi over the menace posed by strays, in Hyderabad on Sunday. They also brought along dogs and said the Mayor should adopt them as she was sympathetic towards the animals. — By Arrangement

Youth Congress leaders hold demonstration demanding Hyderabad Mayor's resignation

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session (Image Source:PTI)

Rahul's speech has given a new direction: TS leaders

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu. (DC Image)

AP government staff plan phase-wise protests



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)

Korean embassy staff grooves to ‘Naatu Naatu’, PM Modi lauds team effort

Screengrab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Mann

Source: Twitter

'Not afraid of going to jail', Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning in excise case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

United oppn including Congress can restrict BJP to under 100 seats in 2024: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->