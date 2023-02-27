  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Direct flights between Vijayawada and Shirdi from March 26

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 1:31 am IST
 (Representational image: ANI)

VIJAYAWADA: IndiGo is launching direct daily flights between pilgrim town Shirdi and Vijayawada from March 26.

According to airline sources, 72-passenger capacity aircraft ATR 72-600 will take off from Gannavaram for Shirdi every day at 12:25 p.m. The flight will start its return journey from Shirdi to Vijayawada at 2:20 p.m.

Indigo sources disclosed that the fare from Vijayawada to Shirdi will be ₹4,246 and ₹4,639 from Shirdi to Vijayawada.

Air connectivity with Shirdi will be very helpful for devotees from AP who wish to avoid long hours of travel by train or road.

Sai Baba devotee N. Janardhana Rao said it takes about a day to reach Shirdi by train or bus. The long journey is tedious for elderly people.

Devotees said the direct flight will be very helpful for pilgrims residing in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

