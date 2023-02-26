  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2023 CBI arrests Delhi De ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2023, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 8:01 pm IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, they said.

The officials of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch grilled the minister on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with the Sisodia's responses. It was claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications sought by officials on crucial points, leading to his arrest, they said.

The probe agency officials said it was felt that custodial interrogation was necessary to put Sisodia through intense questioning, they said.

Before leaving for the CBI office earlier in the day, Sisodia had expressed apprehension that he may be arrested.

He went to Raj Ghat along with his supporters before reaching the CBI headquarters which was turned into an impregnable fortress by Delhi Police by raising four layers of barricades on the JLN Stadium Road since 1 am, officials said.

They said the media personnel and everyday passersby were stopped at the SCOPE Complex gate, around 500 meters from the CBI Headquarters, to prevent any protests or breakdown of law and order.

Addressing the media and supporters from his official vehicle, a white-coloured electric car, Sisodia expressed apprehensions about his arrest.

"When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me. Even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested," he said.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17, a month before the probe agency filed its charge sheet in the case on November 25 last year.

According to officials, the CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused.

He was booked under IPC sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and provisions of the Prevention Of Corruption Act including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence).

Along with Sisodia, the CBI had also named Arva Gopi Krishna, the then commissioner (excise); Anand Tiwari, the then deputy commissioner (excise); Pankaj Bhatnagar, assistant commissioner (excise); Vijay Nair, former CEO, Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd; Sameer Mahendru, managing director, Indospirit Group, as accused in the FIR.

...
Tags: delhi liquor policy scam, manish sisodia, delhi deputy cm, aam aadmi party, cbi


Latest From Nation

Screengrab

Korean embassy staff grooves to ‘Naatu Naatu’, PM Modi lauds team effort

Source: Twitter

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Mann

Meenakshi Sharma said someone from AAP hit her with a sharp object.

"Ballot Chor" vs "Khalnayika": Now AAP, BJP in poster war over MCD ruckus

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel greets party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, (PTI)

Will continue to ask questions about Adani till truth is out: Rahul



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Korean embassy staff grooves to ‘Naatu Naatu’, PM Modi lauds team effort

Screengrab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Mann

Source: Twitter

'Not afraid of going to jail', Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning in excise case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

United oppn including Congress can restrict BJP to under 100 seats in 2024: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

India spotted flying object over Andaman and Nicobar island in 2022

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->