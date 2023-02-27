  
AP budget sessions likely from March 14

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 1:21 am IST
Leader of Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu had vowed not to attend the assembly sessions till he won the next elections and would keep off the house during this session too. (File photo: By Arrangement)
Vijayawada: The Budget sessions of the Andhra Pradesh legislature are likely to be held for 10 to 12 days from March 14 as per a revised plan. The government was aiming to hold the sessions from Feb 27 but the Global Investment Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam and some other programmes prompted the government to postpone the session. An official notification would be issued soon.

Telugu Desam, the main opposition, is gearing up to raise important issues like the rise in prices, the ‘worsening’ law and order situation and the recent attacks on party leaders and cadres. Leader of Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu had vowed not to attend the assembly sessions till he won the next elections and would keep off the house during this session too.

According to official sources, Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer would address members of the Assembly and Council on March 14. The next day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would initiate a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

In view of the G-20 summit in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, the budget sessions are likely to conclude on March 25 or 27. On the occasion of Ugadi on March 22, a holiday will be given for a day or two.

Speculations were rife about the chief minister shifting the Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam from Telugu New Year day, Ugadi. He had, during a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit, announced his plans to shift his base to Vizag and start working from there. The CM would likely make an announcement on this during the budget session. However, this would be subject to the developments related to the three capitals case in the Supreme Court.

Notably, the tenures of the seven MLCs elected under the MLAs quota would end on March 29. The EC would likely issue the election schedule for those seats in the first week of March. If the announcement is made, these elections would take place during the assembly sessions. Based on the strength of MLAs of various parties in the assembly, all the seven seats may go in favour of the ruling YSRC.

This would be the last budget session before the 2024 elections. Hence, the government would give priority to various sectors to attract the masses. Top priority would be given to Agriculture, Education and Medical sectors as also Women-related matters.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on how the budget proposals would help or affect them, in terms of welfare steps and fresh taxes.

As elections are expected in around a year's time, the Jagan government is likely to focus more on the welfare front. The allocations for the Jagananna colonies as also for education and medicine might increase. As this is a pre-election year, finalizing the budget has become a challenge for the finance department.

