Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2022 Sunflower oil proces ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sunflower oil processors in Andhra Pradesh look to Argentina

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Feb 26, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2022, 7:35 am IST
An oil company functionary said that importing sunflower oil from Argentina is costlier than in Ukraine and consumes time as well
Sunflower oil processors in Andhra Pradesh may look to Argentina to import the oil if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates further. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Sunflower oil processors in Andhra Pradesh may look to Argentina to import the oil if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates further. (Representational Photo:DC)

Visakhapatnam: Sunflower oil processors in Andhra Pradesh may look to Argentina to import the oil if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates further.

In every oil year, that begins in November and ends in October, companies import sunflower oil from Ukraine via the Adani Krishnapatnam and Kakinada Sea Ports Limited ports

 

Nearly five oil companies with a capacity of 2,550 metric tonnes (MTD) receive sunflower from Ukraine, which is the world's largest sunflower oil exporter to all countries in which India's share will be nearly 35-40 per cent.

So, nearly 10 lakh metric tonnes of sunflower oil is imported every year by the oil companies through the two AP ports every oil year.

With supply likely to be affected due to the Ukraine crisis, the oil companies in the state would choose Argentina as the alternative option if the situation does not stabilise in Europe.

 

Confirming this to Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep Shivhare, Senior Manager (Marketing and Customer Service), Adani Krishnapatnam Port, said that there could be chances of importing the sunflower oil from Argentina by the oil companies.

"Ukraine, Russia and Argentina are the top three countries to export sunflower oil. Now, Ukraine and Russia in the war, so the next option will be Argentina," Sandeep said.

An oil company functionary said that importing sunflower oil from Argentina is costlier than in Ukraine and consumes time as well.

 

"The sunflower oil from Ukraine costs $1,380 per metric tone whereas the oil in Argentina is priced at $1,395. It will take an additional two weeks to import the oil from Argentina compared to the supply period from Ukraine," the oil company functionary said.

...
Tags: sunflower oil, argentina, russia-ukraine crisis, oil companies
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 26 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Muslim women gather to participate in a march against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi. (AP File Photo)

After 11 days, Karnataka HC concludes 'hijab' hearing, reserves order

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Telangana High Court lifts curbs on plot registrations

Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display placards during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (PTI)

Students from AP put out a video on issues they are facing

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Jagan calls up S. Jaishankar for students' safety



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indigenous weapons must to surprise enemies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Indians hiding in bomb shelters

Students staying in Bomb Shelter of their apartment named Domino-2 at Kharkiv in Ukraine. It is 40kms away from Russia border. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->