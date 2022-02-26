Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2022 PM Modi calls upon p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi calls upon private firms to enter medical education sector in big way

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2022, 1:42 pm IST
Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field.

Speaking after inaugurating a webinar on the Union budget announcements on the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments should also formulate good policies for land allotment for medical education so that India could produce a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfill even global demand.

 

His remarks assume significance at a time when a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stuck in Ukraine following the Russian attack on that country.

Modi made no direct mention of the crisis though.

The prime minister said Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country as well.

"Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going...Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this," he asked.

 

India can benefit a lot from its demographic dividend in this field, he said, adding Indian doctors have enhanced the country's prestige across the world in the last many decades with their work.

In the webinar, Modi also highlighted his government's efforts to provide quality health as well as wellness services to people with its holistic approach to the healthcare system.

The government has been working with the spirit of "one India one health" so that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding quality healthcare infrastructure should not be confined only to big cities, he said.

 

Modi said work on 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers is progressing at a brisk pace, with over 85,000 centers providing the facility of routine checkups, vaccination and tests till now.

Congratulating India's healthcare professionals for the country's massive COVID-19 vaccination programme, he said it has established the efficiency and mission-oriented nature of India's healthcare system.

Platforms like CoWin have established India's reputation in the world with regard to digital health solutions, he added.

Asserting that the Union budget builds upon the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare sector that have been undertaken during the last seven years, Modi elaborated on three factors that underline the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive.

 

Expansion of modern medical science-related infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional Indian medical systems like Ayush and their active engagement in the healthcare system, and providing affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country via modern and futuristic technology are these factors, he said.

It is our endeavor that critical healthcare facilities should be at the block level, at the district level, near the villages. This infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. For this, the private sector and other sectors will also have to come forward with more energy, Modi added.

 

On enhancing the medical human resources, the prime minister said as the demand for healthcare services is increasing, efforts are being made to create skilled health professionals accordingly.

A significant hike has been made in the budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare as compared to last year, he said, asking the healthcare community to work with a set time frame on the task of taking these reforms forward with the help of technology, with a focus on improving quality of medical education and making it more inclusive and affordable.

 

The prime minister dwelled on the positive role of remote healthcare and telemedicine during the pandemic, and said they will play a big role in reducing health access divide between urban and rural India.

Mentioning the upcoming 5G network and optical fiber network project for every village, he asked the private sector to come forward to increase its role and emphasised on the use of drone technology for medical purposes.

Noting the growing global acceptance of Ayush, he exuded pride in WHO going to start its only Global Center of Traditional Medicine in India.

 

Now it is up to all of us how to create better solutions of Ayush for ourselves and for the world as well, he added. 

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, medical education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Priyanka Gandhi waves during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

UP polls: Fifth phase of voting on Sunday; 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

Nalgonda police said that they received information from farmers working at the agricultural lands at Tungaturthy village of Pedavura mandal stating that they noticed a chopper crashed and thick smoke emanated. (Image by Arrangement)

Telangana: 2 pilots killed in chopper crash in Nalgonda district

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. (ANI)

Evacuation from Ukraine: 219 Indians returning to India from Romania



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indigenous weapons must to surprise enemies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Air India plane lands in Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. (ANI)

After 11 days, Karnataka HC concludes 'hijab' hearing, reserves order

Muslim women gather to participate in a march against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi. (AP File Photo)

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->