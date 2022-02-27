KCR likely to make renovated Yadadri launch a low-key affair

The Yadadri temple inauguration on March 28, in a change of plan, is most likely going to be a low-key affair, according to official sources. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Yadadri temple inauguration on March 28, in a change of plan, is most likely going to be a low-key affair, according to official sources. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is understood to have dropped his earlier plans of holding week-long rituals from March 21.

The Chief Minister is said to have dropped Maha Sudarshana Yagam after noticing that it would not be possible to make the required arrangements by March 21, during his visit to Yadadri on February 7. The Chief Minister is considering holding the Maha Sudarshana Yagam after Ugadi in April if the situation permits.

For now, only the Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam and the Kalasha Samprokshanam will be held on March 28 that are required for the consecration of the temple.

Officials are not keen to allow people to the renovated temple premises after the March 28 inaugural as several construction works are pending including fixing of Kalashams to Gopurams. Devotees may have to wait for one or two more weeks after the inauguration.

Currently, a scaffolding with the support of sticks is being erected to fix the Kalashams, which is expected to take time. The scaffolding is expected to hinder pilgrims’ entry and exit. The presence of pilgrims would slow down work. As many as 136 gold Kalashams are being fixed on the Gopurams.

Chandrashekar Rao had planned to hold the 'mother of all yagams' Maha Sudarshana Yagam with 1,048 yagna kundas, 1,000 rithviks and 3,000 assistants and to inviting President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, Chief Ministers and Governors of various states etc.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the renovation work at temple and had extended an invitation on September 3 last year. He is understood to be revising the plan in the wake of changed political equations with the BJP.