Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2022 India records 11,499 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2022, 11:15 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2022, 11:15 am IST
With this, the country recorded its daily COVID-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day
A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
 A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

New Delhi: With 11,499 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

With this, the country recorded its daily COVID-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,22,70,482, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive exceeded 177.13 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 255 new fatalities include 177 from Kerala and 15 from Karnataka.

 

A total of 5,13,481 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,687 from Maharashtra, 64,980 from Kerala, 39,900 from Karnataka, 38,000 from Tamil Nadu, 26,117 from Delhi, 23,447 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,169 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

 

...
Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Priyanka Gandhi waves during a road show for the upcoming state assembly elections in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

UP polls: Fifth phase of voting on Sunday; 692 candidates in fray for 61 seats

Nalgonda police said that they received information from farmers working at the agricultural lands at Tungaturthy village of Pedavura mandal stating that they noticed a chopper crashed and thick smoke emanated. (Image by Arrangement)

Telangana: Pilot, trainee pilot killed in chopper crash in Nalgonda district

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians. (ANI)

Air India plane lands in Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India plane departs from Mumbai to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Before the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had conducted one flight to Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India. (Representational image: PTI)

Indigenous weapons must to surprise enemies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

After 11 days, Karnataka HC concludes 'hijab' hearing, reserves order

Muslim women gather to participate in a march against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi. (AP File Photo)

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->