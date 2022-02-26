CM to take part in Milan parade on Sunday

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. He will reach the city on Sunday afternoon.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister will move to the Naval Dockyard where he will participate in the unveiling of a dedication plaque ceremony of Indian Navy’s largest destroyer, the INS Visakhapatnam.

INS Visakhapatnam, a P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer, was commissioned on November 21, 2021, by defence minister Rajnath Singh at Mumbai Naval Dockyard.

The Chief Minister will later visit INS Vela, the fourth submarine from the first batch of six Kalvari class submarines made for the Indian Navy. The submarine was commissioned on November 25, 2021, by former chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

Later in the evening, he will participate in the parade and address the public in the presence of 500 foreign delegates, local ministers and other officials.