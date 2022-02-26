Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2022 CM to take part in M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM to take part in Milan parade on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 26, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2022, 12:17 am IST
CM will visit INS Vela, the fourth submarine from the first batch of six Kalvari class submarines made for the Indian Navy
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to participate in the city parade of Milan-22 at RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. He will reach the city on Sunday afternoon.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister will move to the Naval Dockyard where he will participate in the unveiling of a dedication plaque ceremony of Indian Navy’s largest destroyer, the INS Visakhapatnam.

 

INS Visakhapatnam, a P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer, was commissioned on November 21, 2021, by defence minister Rajnath Singh at Mumbai Naval Dockyard.

The Chief Minister will later visit INS Vela, the fourth submarine from the first batch of six Kalvari class submarines made for the Indian Navy. The submarine was commissioned on November 25, 2021, by former chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

Later in the evening, he will participate in the parade and address the public in the presence of 500 foreign delegates, local ministers and other officials.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ins visakhapatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

TTD had cancelled VIP darshan on all Fridays. (Photo:DC)

TTD scraps VIP darshan on weekends to accommodate common pilgrims

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Jagan seeks from PM Modi NOC for Bhogapuram airport

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Telangana chief secretary gets drubbing from CAT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Over 1.9 million kids in India lost parent or caregiver to COVID-19: Lancet study

A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi speaks to Russian President, appeals for 'immediate cessation of violence'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India

Demonstrators protest Russia's military action in Ukraine, at Roddick Gates in Montreal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->