CM Jagan calls up S. Jaishankar for students' safety

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called external affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Friday and sought the safe repatriation of Telugu students stranded in Ukraine. Dr Jaishankar told the Chief Minister that the Centre was taking all possible measures to this end.

He said that steps would be taken to relocate students from Ukraine to other countries nearby and later fly them to India. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that the state government would provide any support if required.

In this regard, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials at the camp office. He directed officials to establish communication with everyone from the state in Ukraine, and find out their well-being and take appropriate measures for their safety.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told them to provide necessary information to the Centre, especially information received from stranded people in Ukraine. He instructed the authorities to evacuate people through special aircraft from the state if necessary.

He directed authorities to set up control rooms at the district level and collect details of stranded students. Officials informed the Chief Minister that they were constantly in touch with the external affairs ministry and APNRTS.