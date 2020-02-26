Melania Trump for happiness curriculum

New Delhi: “What is your name?” “What do you do?” “How far is America from here?” “Is it very big? Which is your favourite cartoon?” — These were some of the questions that were tossed at First Lady of The United States Melania Trump when she visited the Delhi government-run Sarvodaya School at Moti Bagh.

Trump was here to see how Delhi government school teach ‘happiness’ in their classes. The school was chosen mainly for its logistics and close proximity to Hotel Maurya, where the Trumps were staying, and the US Embassy.

“My name is Melania Trump.” “I am the First Lady of The United States.” “My favourite cartoon is Tom and Jerry,” replied Trump. But, for the rest of the questions, all she had was a big smile as an answer.

Trump spent over an hour in the school and interacted with students from Kindergarten to Class 4. She witnessed activities where kids were reading books, building blocks and busy colouring. She then visited a class where Yoga session was on.

In the last, she entered the much famed “Happiness Classroom” where she meditated with the children. Everyone was asked to close eyes and focus on their breathing. After the brief meditation children were asked by the teacher to explain how they felt. Some said they felt fresh and some said they felt good. “I felt very relaxed,” Trump said after the meditation session.

“Namaste. It was an honour to join you today in this beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind. President and I are grateful for the warm reception,” she said.

“I was able to see the concept of ‘prosperity for all’ in spirit and enthusiasm. It is very inspiring that students begin their day by practising mindfulness and connecting with nature. A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future. Happiness Curriculum must be implemented not only in America but across the world,” she added.

Trump was given a warm reception and she was seen clapping during the dance performances by the children that later saw the entire gathering dancing to bhangra. In fact, it started when a Sikh boy sitting in the last row, got up from his seat and started doing bhangra when the performance started on stage, giving nightmare to US Secret Services team which ran towards the child. But soon they realised that this was India where breaking into bhangra is not only normal but contagious too as soon several kids started dancing. With their teachers seated far away from them, they had no one to discipline and stop them at that time.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Welcome to our school @FLOTUS! We hope you would have a great time here in HappinessClass It’s just 18 months old initiative but early results have made us confident that @HappinessDelhi is the ultimate solution to all violence & hate in mindsets that we are facing worldwide.”