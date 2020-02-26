Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2020 HC instructs CBSE Bo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC instructs CBSE Board on Class 10, Class 12 exams in violence-hit North Delhi

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
The CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed
Representational image
 Representational image

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

 

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm.

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm.

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

...
Tags: cbse exams, delhi violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Jamia students gherao Delhi CM’s residence, demand justice

Latest From Nation

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control

Mehbooba Mufti (ANI file photo)

J&K gets Supreme Court notice on plea challenging Mehbooba detention under PSA

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

It is for the High Court to take note of matter: Supreme Court on Delhi violence

People participate in a candle light march urging peace be restored as situation in east delhi area remains tense, at India Gate in New Delhi. PTI photo

Jamia students gherao Delhi CM’s residence, demand justice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

It is for the High Court to take note of matter: Supreme Court on Delhi violence

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

Jamia students gherao Delhi CM’s residence, demand justice

People participate in a candle light march urging peace be restored as situation in east delhi area remains tense, at India Gate in New Delhi. PTI photo

In midnight hearing, court asks Delhi police to ensure quick treatment of injured

Security personnel stand guard during clashes between those supporting and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi. PTI photo

Clause 6 worries Bengali Hindus

Sarbananda Sonowal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham