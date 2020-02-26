Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2020 Donald Trump, PM Mod ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Donald Trump, PM Modi discuss religious freedom, Jammu &Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 12:49 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 12:49 am IST
Donald Trump didn’t broach CAA matter during talks with PM Modi.
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
 US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Hours after detailed talks on all aspects of bilateral ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to discuss the controversy over India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the violence rocking parts of Delhi, but told reporters he had discussed the issue of religious freedom with Mr Modi, including “spec-ifically (the subject of) Muslims and Christians”.

He added that India has “worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom” and that “this (religious freedom) is what he (Mr Modi) wants”.

 

Addressing the Indian and American media at the US embassy in the evening, the US President said: “I don’t want to discuss that (CAA). I want to leave that to India, and hopefully they’re going to make the right decision for the people.”

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday even-ing, which vindicated New Delhi’s concerns about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, the two leaders also “called on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot”.

In his remarks earlier at Hyderabad House, Mr Trump said the two countries have “expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters — the finest in the world”. Both sides also decided to begin negotiations for a “big trade agreement”.

Praising India and Mr Modi from whom he rece-ived a “powerful answer” about religious freedom and the presence of 200 million Indian Muslims in the country, President Trump — when asked about issues ranging from “hate crimes” in India to the violence now rocking Delhi — said he had heard about “individual attacks” but that he didn’t discuss the matter with Mr Modi as it was “upto India” to take action.

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, meanwhile, told reporters at a separate briefing that Mr Trump had not raised the CAA issue in talks.

Although the two leaders had discussed the issue of religious freedom “in a positive way”, Trump had “appreciated the pluralism and diversity that is a binding factor of both countries”.

The Indo-US joint statement too said: “As the leaders of vibrant democracies recognising the importance of freedom, equal treatment of all citizens, human rights and a commitment to the rule of law, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump vowed to strengthen a India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens.

At his press conference where he reiterated his offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue, the US President also said both leaders had discussed the issue of “Pakistan” and “terrorism”, adding: “Modi is a very religious man, as you know. He’s a calm man but he’s actually a very very strong person. I’ve seen him in action. He’s got that foremost in his mind, terrorism. He’ll take care of it.”

Complimenting India’s fight against terror, the Trump termed India as a “brave nation”, adding: “there’s no pullback from India”.

Trump also said that in their discussions, “PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries’ commitment to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism” and that “the US is also working with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil”.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, us president donald trump, citizenship (amendment) act, jammu &kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay a wreath at Rajghat.

Melania Trump for happiness curriculum

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh may contest Rajya Sabha polls

Sarbananda Sonowal

Clause 6 worries Bengali Hindus

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP leaders threaten to kill anti-CAA protesters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No relief from nala stench

GHMC

Andhra Pradesh govt to give land for house sites

As per a directive, the collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts are to provide the list of beneficiaries to whom the house sites are to be allotted to the AP Capital Region Development Authority commissioner (APCRDA).

Family members wait for kin’s return from Wuhan

Annem Jyothi with her fiancé.

Tribute paid to Eashwari Bai

State minister V. Srinivas Goud (left) and Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (right) speak to Congress leader J. Geetha Reddy at an event to mark the death anniersary of her mother J. Eashwari Bai. (DC)

Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 7

Vehicles set ablaze as protesters throw brick-bats during clashes between opposing groups over CAA at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham