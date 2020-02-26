Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2020 Delhi police’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 3:30 pm IST
When the gathering in the jam-packed courtroom started hooting, the bench asked them to maintain decorum or hold an in-camera proceedings
Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)
 Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to advice the police commissioner on lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

 

The hearing will continue at 2.30 pm.

The high court said the situation outside was very unpleasant.

During the hearing, the court asked Mehta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Rajesh Deo if they had seen the video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra making alleged hate speeches.

While the solicitor general maintained that he does not watch television and has not seen those clips, Deo said he has watched the video of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma but has not seen that of Mishra.

On the submission made by the police officer, Justice Muralidhar remarked, “I am really amazed at the state of affairs of the Delhi Police and asked the court staff to play Mishra's video clip in the courtroom.”

When the gathering in the jam-packed courtroom started hooting, the bench asked them to maintain decorum or else it will hold an in-camera proceedings.

At the outset, the hearing witnessed heated arguments between Solicitor General Mehta and Delhi government counsel Rahul Mehra, who raised objection over the appearance of the law officer on behalf of the police commissioner.

Mehra said the issue has been settled by the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on the powers of the Centre and the Delhi government and everyone should respect the Rule of Law of the country.

Mehta contended that the Union of India is also a stakeholder in the matter and he has been instructed by the LG to appear.

“Don't create an ugly scene here. I am not addressing a rally. I am addressing the lordships here,” he said, who was then allowed to advance arguments in the matter.

The SG urged the court to implead the Centre as a party in the petition as the issue involves law and order and requested that the matter be heard on Thursday.

He also said the statements by BJP leaders Verma and Thakur were made several days back and it was not urgent to be heard today.

The court observed, “Does that not make it even more urgent. When the commissioner was made aware of such statements, does he need someone to approach him to take action. As a law officer you answer whether this prayer (for lodging FIRs against three BJP leaders) is not urgent.”

Mehta replied, “I am not saying it is not urgent, but it can wait till tomorrow.”

...
Tags: kapil mishra, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Priyanka dubs govt's silence on Kapil Mishra hate speech shameful

Latest From Nation

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

Priyanka Gandhi (ANI photo)

Priyanka dubs govt's silence on Kapil Mishra hate speech shameful

Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

Conspiracy behind Delhi violence: Sonia at CWC meeting

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

Conspiracy behind Delhi violence: Sonia at CWC meeting

Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

It is for the High Court to take note of matter: Supreme Court on Delhi violence

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

HC instructs CBSE Board on Class 10, Class 12 exams in violence-hit North Delhi

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham