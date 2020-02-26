Delhi burns as frenzied mobs take over streets

Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the CAA in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: As the BJP-led government of the world’s most populous democracy unleashed a massive razzmatazz to welcome Donald Trump, President of the world’s greatest democracy, Delhi burnt.

The national capital remained on the edge for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as communal conflagration over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued to rage, engulfing not just northeast Delhi, but also Ghaz-iabad, in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police officials, speaking on the condition of not being named, said that “shoot at sight” orders have been issued to deal firmly with those indulging in rioting.

Curfew, however, has not been imposed. Section 144 of the CrPC remains in force in riot-hit areas, whereby gathering of more than three people is not allowed. The death toll on Tuesday mounted to 13 and more than 150 were reportedly injured. Some reports said that about 70 people have received bullet injuries.

As northeast Delhi burnt, journalists trying to report and film the violence were also targeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting and met representatives of all the political parties.

On Tuesday evening, however, BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh issued a clear, public warning to rioters, saying they need to be taught a lesson. He tweeted: “Jaffrabad Metro prot-est area totally cleared. The game starts now. Rioters need to be taught a lesson or two of Indian laws” with the hashtag #PlannedDelhiRiots.

He holds the most powerful post in the BJP after party president J.P. Nadda and is an RSS representative in the party.

Besides setting houses on fire, mobs torched cars and scooters parked in the area. On Monday night, Gokulpuri tyre market was set on fire.

Almost all shops were gutted in the fire by the time it was brought under control by the fire department. Gokalpuri’s tyre market is located behind the Gokalpuri Metro station and most of its shops are owned by Muslims.

On Tuesday, rioters from both the communities were seen moving around with swords, lathis, stones completely unchecked. The frenzied mobs chanting incendiary slogans — Jai Shri Ram and Nara-e-tadbeer Allah hu Akbar — hurled stones, petrol bombs at each other.

The mobs also fired at will at each other. As the mobs ran amock, in most of the places police remai-ned a mute spectator.

Earlier it was learnt that Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik apparently told the Centre that since it was stretched to the limit owing to US President’s visit, it could not bring the situation under control “immediately”.