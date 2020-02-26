Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2020 Delhi burns as frenz ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi burns as frenzied mobs take over streets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW AND SUNIL THAPLIYAL
Published Feb 26, 2020, 12:51 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 12:51 am IST
Death toll up to 13, over 150 injured in clashes.
Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the CAA in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the CAA in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: As the BJP-led government of the world’s most populous democracy unleashed a massive razzmatazz to welcome Donald Trump, President of the world’s greatest democracy, Delhi burnt.

 The national capital remained on the edge for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as communal conflagration over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued to rage, engulfing not just northeast Delhi, but also Ghaz-iabad, in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Delhi Police officials, speaking on the condition of not being named, said that “shoot at sight” orders have been issued to deal firmly with those indulging in rioting.

Curfew, however, has not been imposed. Section 144 of the CrPC remains in force in riot-hit areas, whereby gathering of more than three people is not allowed. The death toll on Tuesday mounted to 13 and more than 150 were reportedly injured. Some reports said that about 70 people have received bullet injuries.

As northeast Delhi burnt, journalists trying to report and film the violence were also targeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting and met representatives of all the political parties.

On Tuesday evening, however, BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh issued a clear, public warning to rioters, saying they need to be taught a lesson. He tweeted: “Jaffrabad Metro prot-est area totally cleared. The game starts now. Rioters need to be taught a lesson or two of Indian laws” with the hashtag #PlannedDelhiRiots.

He holds the most powerful post in the BJP after party president J.P. Nadda and is an RSS representative in the party.
Besides setting houses on fire, mobs torched cars and scooters parked in the area. On Monday night, Gokulpuri tyre market was set on fire.

Almost all shops were gutted in the fire by the time it was brought under control by the fire department. Gokalpuri’s tyre market is located behind the Gokalpuri Metro station and most of its shops are owned by Muslims.

On Tuesday, rioters from both the communities were seen moving around with swords, lathis, stones completely unchecked. The frenzied mobs chanting incendiary slogans — Jai Shri Ram and Nara-e-tadbeer Allah hu Akbar — hurled stones, petrol bombs at each other.

The mobs also fired at will at each other. As the mobs ran amock, in most of the places police remai-ned a mute spectator.

Earlier it was learnt that Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik apparently told the Centre that since it was stretched to the limit owing to US President’s visit, it could not bring the situation under control “immediately”.

...
Tags: bjp-led government, delhi burnt, citizenship (amendment) act, national register of citizens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay a wreath at Rajghat.

Melania Trump for happiness curriculum

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh may contest Rajya Sabha polls

Sarbananda Sonowal

Clause 6 worries Bengali Hindus

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP leaders threaten to kill anti-CAA protesters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Clause 6 worries Bengali Hindus

Sarbananda Sonowal

Hyderabad: No relief from nala stench

GHMC

Andhra Pradesh govt to give land for house sites

As per a directive, the collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts are to provide the list of beneficiaries to whom the house sites are to be allotted to the AP Capital Region Development Authority commissioner (APCRDA).

Family members wait for kin’s return from Wuhan

Annem Jyothi with her fiancé.

Tribute paid to Eashwari Bai

State minister V. Srinivas Goud (left) and Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (right) speak to Congress leader J. Geetha Reddy at an event to mark the death anniersary of her mother J. Eashwari Bai. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham