Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2020 Decide on PILs again ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Decide on PILs against Secretariat demolition: Govt to Telangana High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Feb 26, 2020, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 1:20 am IST
With the request of the state government to hear the cases soon, the bench on Tuesday said that it will hear the petitions on March 3.
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday requested the High Court to decide on the public interest petitions (PILs) filed against the proposed demolition of Secretariat buildings and shifting of offices from the complex to various locations.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad made a mention before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan to hear the cases for its decision. The bench earlier had directed the state to not demolish the Secretariat buildings at Saifabad, until its further directions.

 

The interim directions were issued by the bench when the state government was not in a position to submit the architectural plans of the new Secretariat complex. Without preparation of the plans and Budget estimation to construct the new Secretariat, the government was in a hurry to demolish the existing buildings, the court had noted.

With the request of the state government to hear the cases soon, the bench on Tuesday said that it will hear the petitions on March 3.

The court is hearing a batch of PILs filed separately challenging the government decision to demolish the Secretariat, filed by Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy, advocate Tera Rajinikanth Reddy and the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO represented by its secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and Prof. P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of the Telangana Jana Samiti.

...
Tags: public interest petitions, telangana high court, budget
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay a wreath at Rajghat.

Melania Trump for happiness curriculum

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh may contest Rajya Sabha polls

Sarbananda Sonowal

Clause 6 worries Bengali Hindus

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP leaders threaten to kill anti-CAA protesters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No relief from nala stench

GHMC

Andhra Pradesh govt to give land for house sites

As per a directive, the collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts are to provide the list of beneficiaries to whom the house sites are to be allotted to the AP Capital Region Development Authority commissioner (APCRDA).

Family members wait for kin’s return from Wuhan

Annem Jyothi with her fiancé.

Tribute paid to Eashwari Bai

State minister V. Srinivas Goud (left) and Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (right) speak to Congress leader J. Geetha Reddy at an event to mark the death anniersary of her mother J. Eashwari Bai. (DC)

Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 7

Vehicles set ablaze as protesters throw brick-bats during clashes between opposing groups over CAA at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham