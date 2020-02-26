Nation Current Affairs 26 Feb 2020 Conspiracy behind De ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Conspiracy behind Delhi violence: Sonia at CWC meeting

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 2:16 pm IST
There is conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents, said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the emergency CWC meet
Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

Amid continued communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed 17 lives, the Congress top leadership started deliberations on the issue at a meeting of its working committee on Wednesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the Centre and the Delhi government were responsible for the deadly communal violence in the national capital and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign taking responsibility for it.

 

Addressing a press conference after chairing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, she said there was a conspiracy behind the violence and tragic incidents in Delhi.

“The conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls and BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear and hatred,” she said.
The Centre, home minister and the Delhi government are responsible for the situation in the national capital, the Congress chief said.

Union Home Minister Shah must take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign, she said.

Gandhi said the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also failed to maintain peace.

The Congress president also hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making a statement that allegedly incited violence in the city.

The CWC has passed a resolution on the situation in the city, she said, adding that the CWC believes that the situation is grave and an urgent action is required.

Adequate security forces must be deployed to bring situation under control and peace committees must be formed in mohallas, Gandhi said, while reading out the CWC resolution on the violence in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister must be visible in the affected areas and stay in constant communication with the people, she said.

The CWC urges people to reject politics of hate and do their best to heal rifts, Gandhi said quoting the resolution.

Meanwhile, the Congress also postponed its march to Rashtrapati Bhavan till Thursday in view of President Ram Nath Kovind's unavailability, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress is against the CAA and has urged the government to keep it in abeyance or take it back as it is causing concern among a major section of the country's population, especially the Muslim community.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 17 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.
Communal violence in northeast Delhi escalated on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

...
Tags: cwc meeting, sonia gandhi, delhi violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Jamia students gherao Delhi CM’s residence, demand justice

Latest From Nation

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

Priyanka Gandhi (ANI photo)

Priyanka dubs govt's silence on Kapil Mishra hate speech shameful

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

It is for the High Court to take note of matter: Supreme Court on Delhi violence

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

HC instructs CBSE Board on Class 10, Class 12 exams in violence-hit North Delhi

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham